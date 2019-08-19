The Red Sox may have avoided the worst with Chris Sale, but it doesn't sound like he'll be returning to the mound this season.
After consulting Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Florida, the lefty received a PRP injection in his inflammed elbow. Andrews recommended a "period of shutdown from throwing" per the Red Sox, and Sale will be re-examined in six weeks.
It takes significant time to recover from PRP shots — Heath Hembree got one two weeks ago and still isn't throwing — Sale would have to build back up after getting one, and the playoffs start roughly six weeks from now.
It's not hard to read between the lines here; Sale's 2019 is very likely done.
The news could have been far worse though, as ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the ace will avoid Tommy John surgery, which would have jeopardized his 2020 season and the future beyond that, too.
Sale first felt stiffness in his elbow last week and was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday afternoon.
He'll likely address the media at Fenway Park tomorrow.
