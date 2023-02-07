METHUEN — Dracut High was hungry and determined to take total control of the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 girls hoop race.
The Middies buzzed on the Klimas Fieldhouse floor like they owned the place, racing to a 16-4 lead and never looking back, drilling the Rangers’ 67-46.
Dracut’s press was absolutely suffocating, and Methuen just didn’t handle it well.
“We didn’t play our best basketball, and they’re a very good team. That was a tough one,” said Ranger coach Ryan Middlemiss, whose club at 9-7 will need to wait for another day to officially qualify for the MIAA Division 1 state tournament. “We talked about that press, taking care of the ball, being confident, but they’re good. They play that type of tempo, and not a lot of teams do. That type of speed, tempo, got us off our game, back on our heels, a little bit.”
As shell-shocked as the Rangers looked early, Brooke Tardugno and Thyanais Santiago knocked down threes to slice the margin to 25-19.
But Saint Michael’s-bound Ashley Talbot and Dracut would have none of it, scoring the final six points of the first half, making it 31-19 at the break.
Methuen needed good things in the third, and the Rangers’ saw things go from bad to worse when Samantha Pfeil was hit with a pair of tough fouls.
“It’s learning. It’s learning. It was just a couple fouls where you can’t have the previous play affect the next play,” said Middlemiss. “She’s a competitor. She wants to win. We need Sam in the game. When she was out, the game got out of hand.”
With the Ranger ace on the bench for the final five minutes of the quarter, Dracut seized control for good, with Talbot tossing in 10 of her game-high 28 in the frame.
“She was great tonight. She made big play after big play. She was ready tonight,” said Middlemiss.
Tardugno led Methuen with 16, while Pfeil in short minutes due to the foul woes, had 15 with 13 boards. Santiago added nine.
Things don’t get any easier for the Rangers. They head to powerful North Andover on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.