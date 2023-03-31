It was a decision with massive implications for Tam Gavenas’ entire family — moving from New York’s Hell’s Kitchen to Andover, Mass.
And the move was inspired by a passion for long distance running — and particularly for Phillips Academy.
“One day, I was looking at rankings of high school runners in the country and I saw the name ‘Alex Fleury’ as the top miler in the country,” said Gavenas of the 2020 Eagle-Tribune Scholar-Athlete of the Year from North Andover. “Then I looked to see where he was from and where he went to school — and saw Phillips Academy. So I started to investigate.
“It was a really difficult time where we lived during the (COVID-19) pandemic. I asked my mom if we could move to Andover. Her job had switched to remote, and she was having a tough time with the pandemic, too. So she said, ‘Sure, if you get into (Phillips).’ I applied, and I got in. If I had known how great Andover is for running, or how many good runners are in New England, I probably would have tried to talk her into moving up here anyway.”
That move has been tremendously beneficial for sophomore Gavenas and the entire Phillips Academy track team.
Earlier this month, the 15-year-old opened eyes in a big way at the New Balance Indoor Nationals — competing in the championship (top-tier) division — at “The Track at New Balance” in Boston.
Gavenas was the No. 1 sophomore finisher in both the 2-mile in 9:10.45 (30th overall out of 133 finishers), and the mile in 4:16.05 (38th out of 128 runners) at Nationals.
“It was a little overwhelming,” Gavenas admitted. “This was my first time in the championship section at Nationals, in two events. I doubted myself at first, but then I realized that I had raced against these people before — some were in the cross country nationals— and I felt confident.”
This came after a fall where he competed at Foot Locker Cross Country Nationals, finishing 31st overall in 15:49.
“Tam embodies the spirit of the sport of cross country,” said Phillips cross country coach Patrick Rielly in the fall. “He’s a committed teammate, a motivated athlete, and a fearless competitor. He’s got a lot of exciting things ahead of him.”
It’s been quite a journey for Gavenas to track excellence in Andover.
Gavenas was born in Ethiopia, and his roots inspired him to run while living in New York.
“I watched the New York City Marathon when I was really, really little,” he said. “I saw that the elite runners were from Ethiopia, like I was. Somehow it made an impression and I assumed that I would be good at running too.
“I joined a youth team and an older girl — she was eight — was making fun of me. I got mad and decided I was going to show her! I won that race. After that, I won most of my races. I ended up with nine USATF Youth National Championships gold medals. All of them were from indoor Nationals because my team didn’t go to outdoor nationals and the cross country nationals were too far away.”
Since arriving in Andover and enrolling in Phillips Academy, Gavenas has seen plenty of success.
Last spring, he won the freshman 2-mile (9:34.05), was third in the freshman mile (4:26.42) and 14th in the freshman 800 (2:04.30) at New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia.
“Last year, I didn’t know what to expect because I had never been to Philadelphia before,” he said. “I just remember going into the freshman 2-mile wanting to win and not worried about the time as long as I came in first. It was 100 degrees that morning, so I will never forget how hot it was either.
“When I went into the freshman 1-mile, I was just aiming for a PR, which I got. Then, I had qualified for the 800 meters, and I was exhausted by that time, but I thought, what the heck, I like to run, so I just tried to get around the track — it was my last race and probably not my best — but it was fun. I watched the video later and the announcers of the 800 thought I was nuts.”
With further success in both cross country and indoor track nationals, Gavenas has set his goals for even better times in both events in the outdoor season.
“Breaking 9 minutes in the 2-mile, trying to shave some seconds off my mile time, and just getting better,” he said. “I’m looking forward to entering the championship races at Outdoor Nationals — even though I know I’m not going to win this year. I can’t wait for the rest of the season.”
