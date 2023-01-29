The Lowell Spinners may be gone, but one of the people most responsible for building the organization into a Merrimack Valley institution has landed on his feet nicely.
Shawn Smith, the longtime Spinners General Manager, was recently named General Manager of Florida Operations for the Red Sox, a position that will put him in charge of jetBlue Park and the day-to-day operations of the entire Fenway South complex in Fort Myers.
In his new role Smith will manage all community, facility and event operations for the complex — Red Sox spring training chief among them — as well as capital improvements, business development and the ongoing recovery efforts in response to Hurricane Ian.
“It’s actually been a dream of mine to have that job for quite some time,” said Smith, who did some consulting for the Red Sox following the Spinners’ demise and started in his new role earlier this month. “The staff down there is fantastic, they really are ... they’ve been doing this a long, long time, and to have the resources of the organization and the community is a real blessing.”
Up until the Spinners folded following the pandemic and subsequent contraction of minor league baseball, Smith had spent 15 years over two stints with the franchise as GM. He started with the club upon its founding in 1996 and returned in 2016 after nine years away working in the NBA league office to help former Spinners owner Drew Weber sell the team.
“That was supposed to be for six months and it ended up being four years,” Smith said. “And the reason being I love the place. Lowell was in my heart, and not just professionally but personally, the relationships that I have there I will always have.
“I will always consider Lowell to be a home for me and my kids,” he continued. “I had the fortune to have two of my daughters working with me for every single day over four seasons. It was a pretty emotional experience to see them grow as young people and to see them work so close with the city councilors and so close with the business community, and Lori Trahan’s office. Everyone in that area, it’s a beautiful, beautiful place to live and work.”
Smith’s move to Florida comes at a difficult time for the region. Last September the Fort Myers area was devastated by Hurricane Ian, and while the Fenway South complex was spared the worst of the storm’s effects, it didn’t make it through unscathed.
One of Smith’s first projects was working with FEMA and Lee County to address the major items that needed repair, and over the coming weeks he expects the remaining issues — damaged batting eyes, fences, signage, etc. — will be dealt with so everything is ready to go by the time people start arriving for camp in early February.
Even still, he acknowledged that it will be a long time before the Fort Myers community has completely recovered, but that shouldn’t stop fans from coming down to enjoy spring training.
“Fort Myers is open for business. The community is in wonderful shape, businesses are up and going and everyone is working together to recover, but we need the tourism there,” Smith said. “We need people, Red Sox Nation, to still feel comfortable coming down. There’s no reason they shouldn’t, there’s a lot of great baseball that’s going to be played, a lot of great shopping and restaurants to be patronized. Please come down and see us.”
Angels a cautionary tale
When Chaim Bloom was being heckled on stage at Winter Weekend last Friday, he directly addressed the Mookie Betts trade and his reasoning for dealing the perennial All-Star.
“We didn’t sign him because when you make those bets, they’re big bets, and those bets usually are much better up front than at the back end,” Bloom said. “If you want to make that type of bet you better be ready to back it up, you better be ready to surround that bet with a whole lot of talent, a whole lot of young talent, or you’re not going to win. You see it all the time in this game.”
Many fans weren’t satisfied by that explanation, but Bloom make a good point. You don’t have to look hard for an example of an organization that signed a superstar and wasted his prime by failing to surround him with enough talent to win.
Bloom could have easily just said “we don’t want to be the Los Angeles Angels.”
The Angels currently employ not one, but two of the greatest players in baseball history. Mike Trout is already an inner circle Hall of Famer whose accomplishments through age 31 compare favorably to the entire careers of Ken Griffey Jr. and Joe DiMaggio, and Shohei Ohtani is a once-in-a-century unicorn capable of feats nobody has seen since Babe Ruth.
Despite that, the Angels have only made the playoffs once since Trout debuted in 2011 — they were swept in the ALDS in 2014 — and have finished third or fourth in the AL West every season since Ohtani debuted in 2018.
How is that possible?
Under owner Arte Moreno the Angels have become a model for how not to build a winning organization. The Angels do regularly boast a payroll in or near the top 10 but have cut corners in every other area that matters. Scouting, player development, baseball operations, Moreno has underinvested in each, apparently preferring to throw cash at a few high-end players and hoping that will be enough.
That’s led to a decade of Trout, and more recently Ohtani, posting historic numbers while surrounded by a hodgepodge of journeymen and free agents struggling to patch holes the club’s farm system hasn’t been able to fill. Though Moreno has paid Trout twice — first signing him to a six-year, $144.5 million pre-arbitration extension in 2014 and then to a historic 12-year, $426.5 million mega deal in 2019 — he and the organization haven’t been able to take advantage.
Now with the news that Moreno has changed his mind after previously announcing his intention to sell the team, Trout may well become a highly paid hostage for the rest of his career. Ohtani, with his own free agency pending, will probably think long and hard about his future with the team as well.
That’s got to be a tough pill for Angels fans to swallow, and it should also be a reminder to Red Sox fans that as frustrating as the last few years have been, things could always be worse.
German has high hopes for 2023
The Red Sox have made upgrading their bullpen a top priority. This offseason the club has already brought in four new arms highlighted by Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin, moved on from Matt Barnes and Josh Taylor and could potentially have multiple starting pitchers squeezed into the pen come Opening Day as well.
Competition for the remaining spots should be fierce, but don’t sleep on prospect Franklin German.
Originally acquired from the Yankees as part of the Adam Ottavino trade, German earned Red Sox Minor League Relief Pitcher of the Year honors after a brilliant 2022 that saw him rise from Double-A Portland all the way to the big leagues for a brief September audition. German posted a 2.72 ERA over 43 minor league games, made five big league appearances over the final two weeks and was subsequently among 11 prospects invited to this week’s Red Sox Rookie Development Camp.
“I’m really grateful I got that experience last year to get my feet wet to build a routine and get accustomed to things,” German said. “Hopefully that will help make things easier this upcoming year whenever my opportunity is called, to go out and perform and help the team.”
Boasting a fastball that touches 99 mph, German has big league velocity but said one of the first things he learned upon his promotion was that you can’t expect to overpower MLB hitters and enjoy any kind of success. After getting roughed up for eight runs over four innings of big league work, German spent six weeks playing winter ball in the Dominican Professional Baseball League to improve his command and secondary offerings so when spring training begins he’d be better equipped to make his big league case.
“I think the optimal repertoire for me will be a hard slider and a splitter to offset the fastball,” German said. “Hopefully a slider that’s close to 90 will be nice and then a split-finger 85 that can play off the fastball and drop off the table would be obviously great. So that’s what I’m trying to go for.”
After posting a 1.88 ERA in 13 Dominican League games German enters spring training with some renewed momentum, but he still faces an uphill climb to make the Opening Day roster. He’ll have to separate himself from a pack that includes veteran Ryan Brasier, newcomer Wyatt Mills and fellow Triple-A contenders like Kutter Crawford, Zack Kelly and Kaleb Ort.
But whether it’s on Opening Day or at some point further down the line, German believes if he can stay healthy he’ll have a chance to help the Red Sox in one way or another this season.
“Whether it’s a one-inning guy, eat up multiple innings or long relief, anything they need me to do up or down,” German said. “Fit anywhere I need to be seamlessly, that’s my goal.”
Epperson, Rivera returning as Red Sox coaches
Derry’s Chad Epperson and Pelham’s Juan Rivera are returning as coaches in the Red Sox minor league system, with each remaining in the same role as last season, the Red Sox announced Friday.
Epperson, formerly of Andover, will serve a second year as manager of the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs after leading the club to one of its best seasons in franchise history. Portland reached the Eastern League playoffs for the first time since 2014 before falling to eventual champion Somerset (Yankees Double-A) in the semifinals.
Rivera, a former St. John’s Prep assistant, will once again serve as Development Coach for the Low-A Salem Red Sox. In that role Rivera has worked to incorporate analytics into the team’s player development processes, and he also works directly with many of the organization’s top prospects.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
