As a player, Jenn Pino guided North Andover High to its first girls lacrosse state championship game in program history, before moving on to a stellar multi-sport career at Merrimack College.
Now, she will lead the Scarlet Knights program where she became an all-time great.
On Tuesday, Pino (NAHS, 2009) was announced as the new girls lacrosse head coach for North Andover High.
“I am beyond excited,” said Pino, who is a physical education teacher at North Andover Middle School. “This is something I’ve always dreamed about, coaching in my hometown and sharing the passion I have for the Scarlet Knights. I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to inspire, motivate, and influence my student-athletes in a positive way.”
The North Andover head job is one the 30-year-old Pino has dreamed of since her days with the Scarlet Knights. As a senior, she earned The Eagle-Tribune Max Bishop Award as the area’s best three-sport female athlete, and in 2020 she was named to the Eagle-Tribune’s All-Decade girls lacrosse team.
“I have always wanted to coach where I played,” she said. “I believe you bring a certain grit and passion for the game when you are fighting and leading a team you were once a part of. It’s an easy way to build relationships, make connections and it makes everything more meaningful.”
Pino spent the last two seasons as North Andover’s JV girls lacrosse coach under Katie Blair. She previously coached with the Scarlet Knights from 2014-16, before stints coaching at Framingham High and Merrimack College. She’s also the freshman girls soccer coach for North Andover.
“Jenn is passionate about North Andover and making an immediate, and lasting, impact on the girls she coaches,” said North Andover athletic director Steve Nugent. “Her enthusiasm for bringing this program to the next level is something everyone in our committee admired. We are incredibly excited for our girls lacrosse program.”
Pino was nearly unstoppable during her time at North Andover. As a senior, she tallied 74 goals while leading the Scarlet Knights to a 20-4 record and a trip to the Division 2 state championship game. She scored five goals in the title game. She was named an All-Scholastic, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star and Cape Ann League MVP. She also starred in soccer for North Andover and played hockey for the Masconomet/North Andover co-op team.
She then moved on to star at Merrimack College. In lacrosse, the midfielder scored 96 career goals and was Northeast-10 All-Conference as a senior. She was also a four-year starter for the Merrimack women’s soccer team.
Even as she was playing in college, Pino found herself jumping drawn to coaching.
“I couldn’t get away from the game of lacrosse,” she said. “I started coaching my sophomore year in college, running clinics and helping with a club program. I always believed coaching helped me as a player. After college, I knew I needed to continue to coach. I needed that competitiveness back in my life.”
She now hopes to make an impact on the field and off as North Andover head coach.
“My previous coaches and mentors inspired me to take the next step and become a head coach,” she said.
“My high school coaches, Karen Lahey and Lisa Rasanen, have been a huge part of my life and continue to be. I want to be a coach who inspires my student athletes and show them what it takes to win on and off the field. There is nothing more rewarding than watching student-athletes grow and become better people.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
