DERRY, N.H. — The opportunity Liam Doyle was looking for, coming out of high school, never materialized.
All the numbers — Doyle combined to go 15-2 with a 0.68 ERA and 226 strikeouts in 113 innings over his final two seasons at Pinkerton Academy — successful summer showcases all over the country and even a state title couldn’t command the attention of the nation’s bigtime baseball elite.
So, the power lefty took his game to the college level at Coastal Carolina this spring and made the power-players take note.
This weekend, Doyle made the work pay off, venturing into the NCAA’s transfer portal and landing a lucrative deal to pitch in the Southeastern Conference for Ole Miss.
“(Monday) was a pretty big day,” noted Doyle, who made his commitment known via Twitter on Monday afternoon. “I’ve always wanted to play SEC baseball, and I only had one opportunity to do it, coming out of high school. It just didn’t fit.
“I just felt like this was right. I wanted to play at a bigger baseball school the next two years to get me ready for pro ball.”
Ole Miss beat out fellow SEC powers like NCAA champ LSU and runner-up Florida, among others, for the two-time Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year.
“Every school had around the same offer,” said Doyle, who relied on his advisors at Octagon Sports to help make the transfer happen. “Ole Miss gives me what I think will be the best chance to develop. Great town, great people, great baseball program. I went down Thursday and Friday to visit. It’s just a beautiful place.”
Why was Doyle so sought after by the nation’s baseball heavyweights?
Two reasons. Performance and production.
At Coastal this spring, Doyle worked his way out of the bullpen into the rotation through the season, finishing at 3-1 with a 4.15 ERA. He struck out 69 in 56.1 innings of work.
He got the start in Coastal’s NCAA Tourney opener against Rider and went six hitless, scoreless innings — striking out nine and walking two — leaving with a 5-0 lead in a game that the Chanticleers eventually lost, 11-10.
“I made a name for myself,” said Doyle, who made two solid starts this summer for the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod League before temporarily leaving the team to deal with his immediate collegiate future. “I entered the transfer portal last Tuesday, and a ton of schools immediately got involved.
“I can’t thank Coastal. I definitely opened some eyes there when they gave me the opportunities, and they made it possible for me to enter the portal and create all these offers.”
Doyle, who returned home to handle his affairs, will soon be heading back to the team at Bourne, where he will finish off the summer with the Braves.
