LAWRENCE -- There is no panic button at Central Catholic, no Hampshire Street depression or woe over an absolutely brutal offseason for the Raiders boys hoop program.
There were two giant player prep-school departures – Joey Hart to Governor’s and Nick Sangermano to Tilton – plus two Central assistant coaches landing varsity head-coaching jobs elsewhere.
No tears here, though. In fact, much to the delight of coach Mark Dunham, Central has risen into the land of hoop opportunity, and the Raiders have chosen to embrace it.
“Look, (the all-scholastic Hart and all-leaguer Sangermano) meant a lot to us last year, we know that. But we’re focused on the guys who want to be here,” said rising sophomore Javi Lopez.
“Guys have to step up, play bigger roles. And you can see it's happening already.”
Lopez is the lone returning starter and impact guy back from a Central squad that many felt overachieved last winter.
The Raiders overcame some early hurdles to impact late on a statewide level, winning the February Comcast Tournament in Woburn and then advancing to the Division 1 state final eight.
“It was a crazy season,” said Lopez, who averaged just under 10 points a night as a freshman. “We had our ups and downs. One thing we always did was we persevered. We never gave up. We lost some tough games, Lowell on a buzzer beater, Andover on a buzzer beater, but we still pushed through.
“I feel like we shocked a lot of people. We beat (top 10) Beverly and the No. 2 team in the state (Newton North) to win that tournament. Not many people expected that from us.”
Starting from nearly scratch, there is a confidence, though, that even in an MVC with Andover being tradition-rich Andover, Lawrence charging back into prominence and North Andover proving itself time and again at the highest of levels, Central is still going to be relevant. Very relevant.
“We’re 7-1 in the Lawrence summer league (Playoffs began on Tuesday night), and that’s pretty good to me,” said 6-foot-8 big man John Kelley.
“Joey and Nick, those are my guys, but this opens up a lot of space and opportunity. Coach (Dunham) says we could be a better offensive team than we have been, and I believe that.”
Kelley could be one of those rising Raiders to watch. He’s put the work in this summer, despite missing time with a muscle injury, with eyes on landing a spot on a college roster.
“I feel like I’ll be able to make much more of an impact. I wasn’t expected to play much last year, even by the coaches, and I ended up playing a lot,” said Kelley. “Now, as one of the older guys, I have more confidence. I’ve been in the weight room, working on my speed and being a little more explosive. I feel like I’ve progressed some with the athleticism.
“It’s a young group of guys, looking for someone to look up to, and that’s hitting me over the summer that I need to step up and be a leader.”
Lopez, just one year into his high school career, has wised up to the situation as well. When Hart and Sangermano left, he’s the guy that every other Raider in the program saw last year, making a difference on the floor.
He bumped up his AAU game with the Mass. Rivals, looking sharp on trips to Nebraska, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. But he’s made sure to be plenty visible in summer league and around Central as well.
“Day in, day out this summer, my mom goes nuts, because I’m never really around the house,” he said. “It’s eating, sleeping, dreaming basketball, every day … at the Boys Club, the gym, over at Central, I’m always looking for any place I can play.”
He’s not just playing for himself. One thing Lopez grasped immediately was that onus is on him, first and foremost, for the good of the program.
“I feel like God won’t put me into situations I can’t handle,” Lopez said. “I’m surrounded by people who care about me, who aren’t going to let me fall. I have to be a leader, for sure, I’m the one returning with the most minutes played. I’m ready.
“Now more than ever, we have to prove a point. We lost a lot, coaches and players. I feel like we just have to prove people wrong.”
