Chase Dwight first made a name for himself at the varsity level as a linebacker, dishing out hits and helping lead Pentucket to the 2019 Division 5 North semifinals.
Now, two years later, he’s leading another red-hot Pentucket squad. But this time, he’s doing so at quarterback.
Dwight has led a major turnaround for the the Green and White, who are 3-1 this fall after going 0-5 in the Fall 2 season. Pentucket will look for another big win on Saturday (2 p.m.) when it welcomes rival Newburyport (3-1) to Haverhill’s Trinity Stadium.
“I love playing football, and winning games has been so exciting,” said Dwight. “If we keep playing like we have been, I have a lot of confidence that we can keep winning games.”
Now in his second season behind center, the dual-threat QB is doing it all for Pentucket.
Dwight has completed 35 of 58 passes for 448 yards and three touchdowns — all three scores coming in last weekend’s win over previously-unbeaten Hamilton-Wenham. He’s also rushed for a team-high 262 yards and three touchdowns on 55 carries.
“Chase is a great kid and very good football player,” said Pentucket co-head coach Dan Leary. “He’s really stepped up for us.”
Dwight, who began playing football in the seventh grade, first cracked the varsity roster for Pentucket at linebacker as a sophomore. He recovered a fumble in the Division 5 North quarterfinal win over Somerville.
It was that fall when Dwight also moved to quarterback for the first time, as a backup to 2020 Eagle-Tribune Max Bishop Award winner Peter Cleary, who set single-season school records for passing yards (1,715) and passing touchdowns (22).
“The coaches realized I could sort of throw the football, so they moved me to quarterback behind Cleary,” he remembered. “I’m a pitcher in baseball, and I find that quarterback and pitcher are very similar in their skill set, so that helped me handle the pressure at quarterback.
“Peter was a very good quarterback, so going into my junior year I knew I had some big shoes to fill. I got past the pressure my trusting myself, my coaches and my teammates.”
Dwight impressed at times in Fall 2. He completed 54 of 97 passes for 494 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 152 yards and two TDs on 46 carries.
But he truly broke out in Week 1 this fall, rushing for 108 yards and a touchdown and adding 104 passing yards in a season-opening win over Austin Prep. He ran for two touchdowns in a victory over MVC foe Dracut and threw for 132 yards and the three scores in the win over Hamilton-Wenham.
He hopes to keep that momentum going against Newburyport, and moving forward with rivalry matchups with Lynnfield, Ipswich and Amesbury upcoming.
“I love being a good teammate and boosting the energy of the team,” said Dwight. “We want to keep improving and have some fun along the way.”
