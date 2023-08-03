FOXBOROUGH — Kyle Dugger is a 27-year-old man. He’s not the intriguing kid out of Lenoir-Rhyne anymore.
If the Patriots are going to work defensively in 2023, he has to be that guy — for olds like me, it’s Rodney Harrison; for the younger set, it’s Budda Baker.
The fourth-year New England Patriot prowls around the secondary here outside of Gillette Stadium like he’s ready for the challenge.
Devin McCourty is retired. Adrian Phillips (31-years-old) and Jabrill Peppers are undersized linebackers. Myles Bryant and Jalen Mills are square pegs (smallish corners) that defensive coaches Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo are attempting to jam into a round hole.
Dugger is the dude. Or at least he had better be.
“Kyle is a really good player. He can run, tackle, he can cover, he can blitz — yeah, he’s great. Those guys are great,” said Belichick earlier on in training camp. “That’s why they go high in the draft, and they’re getting paid a lot of money.”
As this summer camp unfolds, it’s tough to tell what Dugger is. Clearly, this football team is easing into things. Full-speed action is tough to come by. Collisions have been frowned upon as young, free-agent DB Rodney Randle found out when he lowered the boom in the mid-morning sun.
The Patriots will get their preseason “work” in between next Thursday’s preseason opener with Houston and joint practices/exhibitions at Green Bay and then at Tennessee.
Dugger is in the fourth-year of his rookie deal and playing for his contract. Considering how much of his game is predicated on contact, it’s nearly impossible to tell just yet if he’s made that jump. Can he go from the situational talent, who ripped up opposing run games and at times looked a tad uncomfortable in open space — playing 66 percent of the snaps — to a leader’s role like McCourty had maintained. D-Mac played over 97 percent of the defensive snaps in 2022, his last year as a pro.
Dugger is talking the talk for sure. He spoke with confidence about this secondary.
“It’s going well, moving fast. Competitiveness is always great, and you always try to keep it at a high level,” Dugger said.
“At the end of the day, you go hard and compete for a position. It makes everybody better because you have to bring that level up.”
Replacing McCourty is priority one for this safety group. It’s a role that probably doesn’t best suit the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, but he’s been tossed into that center-field spot more than once this camp.
Of course, everyone has.
“It’s definitely a rotation. We all can play back there,” Dugger said. “We’re all defensive backs at the end of the day. There’s not anybody specific who will be back there. It’s just going to be constantly rotating, anybody could be back there at any time.”
Dugger’s nose for the football has been key. He has seven picks over the last two seasons and added a pair of fumble recoveries in 2022, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He’s made a physical impact and shown the propensity to be a big-play guy.
Now the Patriots need him to be an all-play guy. He’s a veteran. He’s got the ability.
It’s time to deliver.
