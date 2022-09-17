We are officially entering “He is who he is” territory, which is usually Year 3 for most players in the NFL.
Said player is New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger.
There are good signs. Really good signs.
He is not afraid of contact. He can cover tight ends. and he had some elite moments helping stop the run, including his tackle of Dolphins’ running back Chase Edmonds for a 7-yard loss, basically killing a good second quarter drive.
But near the end of the first half, the Dolphins went for a first down on 4th-and-7 on the Patriots’ 42-yard line, a short slant pass to Jaylen Waddle turned into the biggest play of the game, a 42-yard play in which Waddle split three Pats defensive backs with the help of Dugger running a Patriots defensive back.
The Dolphins, leading 17-0, played keep-away the last 30 minutes to coast to the 20-7 game.
Dugger had a chance to blow the play up. Instead he blew up his teammates.
Well, this week, the Dugger might want to watch the opposing team while the Patriots offense is on the field.
That’s when his counterpart on the Steelers, Minkah Fitzpatrick, plays.
Is it fair to compare Dugger, a second-round pick out of a Division 2 school to another ex-University of Alabama star, chosen 11th overall, two years before him?
Probably not.
The fact Fitzpatrick is a two-time first-team All-Pro … at the age of 25 (eight months younger than Dugger) … probably makes it even more unfair.
But the Patriots need more impact players on defense — they need just one — and Dugger is the only real possibility.
The Steelers’ huge upset of the Bengals last week, in Cincinnati, centered about one play, a first-quarter interception by Fitzpatrick, who returned it 42 yards for the game’s first touchdown.
Defensive touchdowns win games. and this play by Fitzpatrick gave the underdogs a fighting chance.
Well, Dugger needs to do that sort of stuff. Maybe it’s crushing a wide receiver or tight end for a fumble. Maybe it’s a blitzing strip sack of a quarterback. Maybe it’s intercepting a pass in the end zone.
This is what everyone hoped when Belichick went off-the-board and drafted Dugger with the Patriots first pick in the second round.
Belichick was getting an athlete from a tiny, unknown school that, guess what, we didn’t see coming.
Dugger is an elite athlete. He probably is the strongest safety in the NFL.
But the Patriots need more than a quick, sculpted, weight lifting dude in the middle of their defense. They desperately need a play-maker.
Is that asking too much? Probably, but too bad.
Dugger seems to be the best option of making plays the rest of us would only dream about.
But he’s got to do them on the football field, on Sundays, and, well, in rowdy Pittsburgh.
Dugger is a pretty good player. Maybe he’s even good. Among rankings by the “experts,” Dugger seems to be somewhere between 15 and 20 among his peers.
That’s not good enough. Not on this team, still searching desperately for an identity.
If everything is equal on Sunday, the Patriots and Steelers game will be close. Maybe the Steelers get a slight edge.
While the Patriots offense was less than decent last week in Miami, the expectations are that unit will be better in Pittsburgh.
The Patriots defense was solid in Miami, but didn’t really do anything memorable, trying to overcome some easy points because of Mac Jones’ miscues.
The microscope is on Dugger. Is he good? Is he really good? Is he potentially great? Or is the 17th best safety in the NFL in his third year?
This 2022 season important for a lot of Patriots employees. Really important. and Dugger is high on that list.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.