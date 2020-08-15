Did you hear that faint groan, due south, around 10 a.m. on Thursday morning?
It wasn’t New York. Those groans are louder and distinct. And that region is reeling over the dynasty-bound Yankees. This was about 500 miles to the south of the Bronx, in Durham, N.C.
News circulated that the Boston Celtics had signed Brad Stevens to a long-term extension.
And Duke University basketball fans, including the administration, had a bull’s eye on Stevens as The Replacement.
To Coach K, of course.
The legendary men’s basketball coach, Mike Krzyzewski, is probably done this year, basketball or no basketball. While he allegedly has a lifetime verbal contract to coach Duke as long as he wants – How’d that work out for Joe Paterno? – the contract on paper runs out in April of 2021.
And there are several “ex-Dukies” who would sign up for the best gig in sports, including favorites Johnny Dawkins (University of Central Florida) and my favorite, Tommy Amaker (Harvard).
Duke is very provincial and protective of their name, reputation and, well, where the bodies are buried.
No disrespect for either of the two ex-Dukies, but they are not in Stevens category.
His back-to-back NCAA championship berths while at “mid-major” Butler, losses to Duke and UConn, were Hall of Fame coaching efforts on his part.
Stevens is as good as it gets in the game of basketball, at both the college and professional levels.
His first five seasons with the Celtics had one, overlying common denominator: His teams got better (winning 25, 40, 48, 53 and 55 games) every year.
If he were to step in for Coach K, there would have been zero change. Duke would be a Sweet 16 team every year and a Final Four team every three years.
Better yet, at 43, Stevens could’ve done 25 years at Duke, saving the anxiety of the annual coaching rumor mill.
I’m guessing a lot of people thought that Stevens had had enough with the pro game after two years of Kyrie Irving, whom we’ve come to find out would not be second banana to some coach.
Stevens, though, at least through his words, was rejuvenated with his gig in Boston during the virus.
It doesn’t hurt that the Celtics are close, as in very close, to being among the NBA elite with probably the only five-player grouping – Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward -- each with the ability to score 30 points in a game.
And, best of all, Stevens was there in this latest Danny Ainge rebuild from its infancy.
Stevens, though, isn’t perfect.
He mishandled the Kyrie debacle and the young players – Tatum and Brown – who showed their displeasure when a sub-standard Hayward got more minutes than warranted.
But the guess here is Ainge played a major role in allowing Kyrie his own set of rules while also trying to get something about out of the $30-million-per-year Hayward.
As for college, the game has changed a bit since Stevens last manned the Butler sidelines, with one-and-doners now the rule instead of the exception. Recruiting 16-year-olds, which is never fun, it tantamount. Just ask John Calipari, who has mastered it at Kentucky.
Stevens has learned from his mistakes. This Celtics team plays the game right -- sharing on offense and competing on defense.
This is Stevens team now. And, with this signing, he’s where he wants to be.
It isn’t often Duke loses. But they lost the next Coach K.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
