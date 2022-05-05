When Jarren Duran was first called up to the majors last summer, it quickly became evident he wasn’t quite ready for primetime.
Outside of a handful of electric moments where he showed off the elite speed that has become his calling card, Duran struggled to keep his head above water at the MLB level.
He batted .215 with a .241 on-base percentage, struck out in 35% of his plate appearances while drawing only four walks, struggled against both lefties and righties and was rated as a significant downgrade defensively in centerfield from Kiké Hernández.
Given all of that, it wasn’t a surprise when Duran was sent back to Triple-A to work on his game. But even after his initial struggles, there remained a strong belief within the organization that Duran still could become a big part of the Red Sox future.
Now that faith may be starting to pay off.
Stars in Worcester
Duran has gotten off to an excellent start with the Worcester Red Sox this spring, demonstrating an improved approach at the plate and an increased ability to impact the game in a variety of ways.
Duran is batting .370 with a .460 OBP and .574 slugging percentage while sporting a 20% strikeout rate and a much improved 14.3% walk rate at Triple-A. He’s been crushing righties and lefties almost equally, using his speed to cause havoc on the base paths. Over the past week, his production has continued to surge.
That continued into Wednesday as Duran went 2 for 4 with a two-out, two-run double off the wall in Worcester’s 7-1 win over Toledo. All told, Duran has reached base at least once in every game this season but one.
Even if its a small sample size, Duran’s early performance has been notably better even than last year when he first got called up to the bigs. Prior to his July 17 promotion, Duran was batting .270 with a .365 OPB and .561 slugging to go along with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate in Worcester.
Obviously that didn’t translate to the big league level and there’s no guarantee Duran would fare any better now, but the improvement is striking and a good sign for his potential viability as a future big league mainstay.
Patience a virtue
That being said, it may still be a while before Duran gets another shot at the big leagues, though not necessarily because he doesn’t deserve it.
Right now there isn’t an easy way to fit Duran onto the big league roster. He isn’t going to supplant Kiké Hernández in center field and there’s no sense in platooning him with either Alex Verdugo or Jackie Bradley Jr. given that all three are left-handed batters.
It’s possible he could usurp the starting right field job from Bradley if the veteran continues to bat .169 with a .497 OPS deep into the season, but even then Duran would have to overcome Bradley’s significant edge as a fielder.
Barring an injury or a trade, Duran may need to wait before getting another look, but if he continues at his current pace then he is going to get an opportunity at some point somewhere.
Maybe it’s as a late-season call-up, or maybe he’ll show the Red Sox enough to allow Hernández or Bradley to walk in free agency and pencil him into one of their spots to open 2023.
Or maybe he could become the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade deadline deal that both brings an impact big leaguer back to Boston and gives Duran an opportunity to immediately make his mark elsewhere.
Either way, Duran taking a big step forward would be a win for all sides, and the Red Sox should be thrilled to see he hasn’t let his disappointing big league debut be the end of his story.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com
Twitter: @MacCerullo
