CHICAGO — At least one of Boston's vaccine holdouts plans to get the shot and make himself available for future series in Toronto.
Rookie outfielder Jarren Duran, who along with pitcher Tanner Houck missed this past week's series against the Toronto Blue Jays due to the Canadian government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements, said Friday he plans to get vaccinated so he can play the next time the Red Sox play in Toronto at the end of the season.
"Yeah, I'll be available," he said. "I love this game too much to miss out on opportunities to play baseball. I could care less about the money or the service time or any of that. I just missed the boys and I missed playing baseball, so that was the deciding factor."
Houck declined to comment when asked if he'd reconsider his stance, or about his experience being away from the club during the Toronto series.
"Yeah it was tough watching but I really don't have anything to say about it right now," Houck said.
While the Red Sox were in Canada Duran and Houck each spent several days on the restricted list, which meant they weren't eligible to receive pay or accrue service time. They instead flew back to Boston and spent the week working out, with Houck throwing a bullpen session while Duran stood in. Both subsequently rejoined the club in Chicago and were activated Thursday.
Asked specifically about Duran's decision, Alex Cora said he's happy he'll be available.
"He's a good player, we know it, and obviously we missed him over the week but we're not making excuses, just like Charlie didn't make excuses about playing in Dunedin, Buffalo and then Toronto and then not making it to the playoffs," Cora said, referring to Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo. "I hate to say it this way but it is what it is right now and we have plenty of time to get some more players in that series, and if we make it to the playoffs and they make to the playoffs and we have to go up there and win."
As for whether some of Boston's other holdouts might change their mind in the coming months, Cora said he
"We'll talk to the players," Cora said. "I think things are going to keep changing with time."
