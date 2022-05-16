Joe Bramanti already knew Jeremy Peña was special. The two overlapped with UMaine baseball for one year in 2018, and as a freshman the North Andover resident got an up close view of what made the future Houston Astros sensation tick.
Yet it wasn’t until the summer of 2020 that Bramanti truly appreciated how great Peña really was.
Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the minor league baseball season, Peña returned to his alma mater to make sure he’d be ready when games resumed. Then still a High-A prospect in the Astros system, Peña joined Bramanti and fellow UMaine players Jake Rainess and Alex McKenney for a summer of training at a local barn that has since become the stuff of legend within the program.
“Like a legit barn,” said UMaine head coach Nick Derba. “He’s hitting with a swiss cheese net and a tractor next to him.”
“It was like eight hour days that we put in,” said Bramanti, a former North Andover High and Cheshire Academy standout now in his fifth year at UMaine. “We’d wake up, go and hit for two hours, then we’d come to the field and take hundreds of ground balls. Then we’d go in and get a lift in with each other, and when we were done he might put in some extra work.”
Peña made a big impression on his former teammates that summer. Not only was his work ethic a cut above, but the fact that he was willing to come back to Maine and work so hard in such a no frills environment when he could have gone anywhere stuck with them.
So when Peña went on to surge through the minor league ranks and establish himself as Carlos Correa’s successor as Houston’s starting shortstop, it came as little surprise.
This week when the Astros come to Boston and the Rhode Island native makes his debut at Fenway Park, he’ll do so as a Rookie of the Year favorite and as one of the biggest success stories in baseball. Peña has been one of the five best defensive players in the sport through the season’s first month and is a big reason why the Astros are back atop the AL West standings.
“You encounter some special individuals from time to time and I think Jeremy is a special person and a special player,” Derba said. “I’m not surprised by how well he’s doing. It’s crazy to say that too considering how good Major League Baseball is, I’m just not surprised at his success and I don’t think I ever will be.”
During his time at UMaine, Peña was a three-year starter who batted .303 for his career and was, according to Derba, a Double-A caliber fielder from the day he arrived on campus. The son of a former big leaguer, Peña was a Second Team All-Conference selection as a junior before he was drafted in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Astros.
Bramanti described him as a joy to be around and said it’s been a thrill for him and his teammates to see him accomplish so much.
“Jake and I try to watch a bunch of his games and we’re always keeping tabs on him, and he’s so quick to respond to a text message if we reach out to him,” Bramanti said. “I think he remembers the work he’s put in with us and it’s really cool that he remembers the guys who have helped him along the way.”
That summer on campus didn’t only help springboard Peña to big league success, it also helped reset the culture within the UMaine program and paved the way for Bramanti’s eventual ascension as an America East Player of the Year candidate.
Coming off a couple of down seasons, Maine had a bounce back 2021 before emerging as the best team in the conference this spring. The Black Bears are currently 26-17 and 21-6 in conference play, and Bramanti has been the team’s most prolific hitter, batting .280 with 14 home runs and 57 RBI along with a 1.013 OPS and 38 runs scored in 43 games.
“Joe was always a hard worker but I just think it maybe reinforced his work ethic,” Derba said of the time Bramanti spent with Peña. “He’s come a very long way and for me the biggest thing with Joe is he’s a guy who’s having success, but he’s a reason why we’re winning from a culture standpoint. Off the field the guy is a superstar as far as him being a quality person and a guy you can build around. I hope to have more Joe Bramanti’s in the future.”
Thanks to a well-timed road trip to Boston College on Tuesday, Bramanti and a sizable contingent of players and coaches will be able to make it to Fenway Park to see Peña play while the Astros are in town. Between his influence on the program’s younger players and the boost in recruiting his big league success is likely to bring, Peña’s impact on UMaine baseball cannot be overstated, and as far as the Black Bears are concerned what Peña’s already accomplished is only the beginning.
“You put that kind of character and ability together it’s hard not to come out with something special,” Derba said.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.