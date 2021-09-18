DRACUT -- Quarterback Chase Dwight rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns, and Pentucket rolled past Merrimack Valley Conference foe Dracut 21-12 on Friday night to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Dwight gave his team the lead in the first quarter, capping a game-opening 70-yard drive with a 1-yard QB keeper.
Dracut scored, but Dwight connected with Will Sutton on a 42-yard pass, setting up the QB's 4-yard touchdown run.
Paul Parachojuk iced the victory for Pentucket, intercepting a pass at the goal line and running it back 100 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
"I'm proud of the way we battled," said Pentucket co-head coach Dan Leary. "It was a physical game with a lot of big plays for both teams. There are still some things that we need to clean up, but there were a lot of positives to take away from this game."
Dwight finished with 91 passing yards and 40 rushing yards on 16 carries.
“Dracut was tough,” said co-head coach Steve Hayden. “They were very tough and quick. I think we were evenly matched. But things worked out and we came out on top."
Pentucket 21, Dracut 12
Pentucket (2-0): 7 7 0 7 — 21
Dracut: 0 6 6 0 — 12
First Quarter
P — Chase Dwight 1 run (Aiden Tierney kick)
Second Quarter
P — Dwight 4 run (Tierney kick)
Fourth Quarter
P — Paul Parachojuk 100 interception return (Tierney kick)
