LYNNFIELD — Breakout star quarterback Chase Dwight threw a touchdown, ran for a score and recovered a fumble on defense for another touchdown as Pentucket continue to roll, surging past Lynnfield 27-7 on Friday night.
This marked the third straight win for the Green and White, who improved to 5-1 on the season. Lynnfield fell to 2-3
Pentucket led 14-0 after one quarter thanks to a pair of fumble recoveries. First Dwight, playing linebacker, pounced on a loose ball for a touchdown. Then, on Lynnfield’s following drive, Jackson Rich recovered a fumble for a score.
Dwight made it 20-0 at halftime the more traditional way, running for a 4-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
The QB then added a final score in the third, connecting with CJ Condon on a 30-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.
Dwight finished 7-of-13 throwing for 159 yards. Adam Payne had a big 50-yard catch and ran for a team-high 33 yards.
“I thought the guys really battled in all three phases of the game,” said Pentucket co-head coach Dan Leary. “We were able to capitalize on a few turnovers in the first half, but we still need to clean up some penalties and mental mistakes. We’re looking forward to a great week of practice.”
Pentucket will look to continue its winning streak on Saturday, when it hosts Ipswich (0-6) at Haverhill’s Trinity Stadium (1 p.m.)
Pentucket 27, Lynnfield 7
Pentucket (5-1): 14 6 7 0 — 27
Lynnfield (2-3): 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
P — Chase Dwight defensive fumble recovery (Henry Hartford kick)
P — Jackson Rich defensive fumble recovery (Hartford kick)
Second Quarter
P — Dwight 4 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
P — CJ Condon 30 pass from from Chase Dwight (Hartford kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pentucket — Adam Payne 3-33, Johnny Igoe 5-29, Chase Dwight 10-18, Jimmy Igoe 2-7, Brandon Lee 1-4, Frank Majewski 2-1, Ethan Ferrant 1-1
PASSING: Pentucket — Dwight 7-13-0, 159, Caleb Meisner 1-1-0, 5
RECEIVING: Pentucket — Payne 1-50 yards, CJ Condon 1-34, Brandon Lee 3-48, Johnny Igoe 1-16, Will Sutton 1-12, Frank Majewski 1-5
