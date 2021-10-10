HAVERHILL — With 92 yards and one full quarter standing between Pentucket and its biggest win in at least two years, the Green and White weren’t going to let the victory slip away.
“We wanted to put the game away,” said lineman John Smith. “We were just going to keep driving, hold the ball and make no mistakes. We wanted this so bad. There’s nothing like beating Newburyport at home.”
Pentucket took over at its 8-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter, and embarked on a 16-play drive that ate up 10:43 of game time and ended when Chase Dwight sprinted in for the 2-yard touchdown that clinched a 21-7 upset victory over rival Newburyport on Saturday.
“This feels so good,” said Dwight. “There was a lot of excitement going into this, and we knew Newburyport was a good team. But we played up to our potential, and were able to get the win.”
The victory came exactly six months after Newburyport rolled past Pentucket 35-6 in the final game of the Fall 2 season.
“We remembered getting blown out by Newburyport in the spring,” said Smith. “We wanted it so bad. We know Newburyport is always a big game, and the win feels great.”
Pentucket (4-1) took the lead on the game’s opening drive. Dwight hit Che Condon for a 45-yard gain, setting up the quarterback’s 1-yard dive into the end zone to make it 7-0.
The Clippers (3-2) were able to respond on the following possession, as Finn Sullivan finished off a 70-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Grant Mosesian.
After that, however, Pentucket limited Newburyport to just 71 yards of total offense over the game’s final three-plus quarters, and just 55 passing yards for the game. That came six months after the Clippers tallied 357 total yards against the Green and White.
Brandon Lee ended one Newburyport drive with an interception, which was tipped by Johnny Igoe, and William Sutton added an interception of his own. Paul Parachojuk chipped in with a fumble recovery.
“They love to run the QB pull,” said Smith, “and we were able to shut that down. Our defensive line and linebackers did a great job against their running game and we defended the pass really well.”
Pentucket finally took the lead with 3:09 left in the third. Taking over at the 10-yard line, the Green and White drove 90 yards and Dwight ran in for a 6-yard TD.
Newburyport managed two first downs on the following drive before Condon made a big tackle to force a punt from the 50-yard line. The Clippers downed the kick at the 8-yard line, but Pentucket was able to grind out the final marathon drive.
“We were going to work hard and do what needed to be done,” said Dwight, who carried nine times for 48 yards and threw three passes on the game-clinching drive. “I was a little tired, but I knew I had to do it for the team. When we scored that last touchdown, it was a weight off our shoulders.”
Dwight finished the day with career-highs in rushing yards (148), passing yards (152) and rushing touchdowns. Condon caught five passes for 64 yards, while Adam Payne had two catches for 61 yards.
“Our kids played hard, but Pentucket wanted it more and took it,” said Newburyport head coach Ben Smolski. “They established the ground up, converted on third-and-shorts and won in the trenches, especially in the fourth quarter. Pentucket always gets after it and has a relentless effort.”
Pentucket 21, Newburyport 7
Newburyport (3-2): 7 0 0 0 — 7
Pentucket (4-1): 7 0 7 7 — 21
First Quarter
P — Chase Dwight 1 run (Henry Hartford kick), 6:57
N — Grant Mosesian 7 pass from Finn Sullivan (Sullivan kick), 2:15
Third Quarter
P — Dwight 6 run (Hartford kick), 3:09
Fourth Quarter
P — Dwight 2 run (Hartford kick), 1:17
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pentucket (31-196) — Chase Dwight 23-148, Johnny Igoe 8-48; Newburyport (22-86) — Finn Sullivan 16-76, Jack Hadden 4-5, Jack Sullivan 1-4, Iyobosa Osazuwa 1-1
PASSING: Pentucket — Dwight 10-17-2, 152; Newburyport — Sullivan 7-17-2, 55
RECEIVING: Pentucket — Che Condon 5-64, Adam Payne 2-61, Igoe 1-3, William Sutton 1-5, Brandon Lee 1-19; Newburyport — Jeff Thurston 2-25, Hadden 1-12, Grant Mosesian 2-13, Kane Brennan 1-(-1), Osazuwa 1-6
