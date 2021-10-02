HAVERHILL -- Chase Dwight threw for 132 yards and three touchdowns as Pentucket rebounded from its first loss of the season by downing Hamilton-Wenham 20-12 on Friday night.
Trailing 6-0 after a quarter, Dwight gave Pentucket (3-1) its first lead of the day when he found Brandon Lee for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
The Generals (3-1) rebounded to take a 12-7 advantage into halftime, but Dwight and receiver CJ Condon had the answer.
Dwight hit Condon for a 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give Pentucket a 14-12 lead and then found Condon for a 3-yard score in the fourth quarter to ice the win.
"I thought we had a great week of practice, our scout players and coaches did a great job of giving us a look and preparing us for what we saw in the game," said Pentucket co-head coach Dan Leary. "Both teams really battled for four quarters. I give Hamilton-Wenham a lot of credit, they gave us everything we could handle right down to that final possession.
Next up, Pentucket will host traditional rival Newburyport (3-1) on Saturday (tentatively 4 p.m.) at Haverhill Stadium. The Clippers' lone loss was to former CAL foe Masconomet.
Pentucket 20, Hamilton-Wenham 12
Hamilton-Wenham (3-1): 6 6 0 0 — 12
Pentucket (3-1): 0 7 7 6 — 20
First Quarter
HW — William Moroney 25 pass from Markus Norton (kick failed)
Second Quarter
P — Brandon Lee 20 pass from Chase Dwight (Henry Hartford kick)
HW — Chris Domoracki 10 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
P — CJ Condon 35 pass from Dwight (Hartford kick)
Fourth Quarter
P — Condon 3 pass from Dwight, (kick blocked)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PENTUCKET (21-60) — Chase Dwight 14-55, Johnny Igoe 6-10, Brandon Lee 1-(-5)
PASSING: Pentucket — Dwight 10-15, 132
RECEIVING: Pentucket — CJ Condon 3-42, Adam Payne 3-39, Igoe 2-21, Lee 1-20, Will Sutton 1-10
