HAVERHILL -- Chase Dwight threw for 132 yards and three touchdowns as Pentucket rebounded from its first loss of the season by downing Hamilton-Wenham 20-12 on Friday night.

Trailing 6-0 after a quarter, Dwight gave Pentucket (3-1) its first lead of the day when he found Brandon Lee for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

The Generals (3-1) rebounded to take a 12-7 advantage into halftime, but Dwight and receiver CJ Condon had the answer.

Dwight hit Condon for a 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give Pentucket a 14-12 lead and then found Condon for a 3-yard score in the fourth quarter to ice the win.

"I thought we had a great week of practice, our scout players and coaches did a great job of giving us a look and preparing us for what we saw in the game," said Pentucket co-head coach Dan Leary. "Both teams really battled for four quarters. I give Hamilton-Wenham a lot of credit, they gave us everything we could handle right down to that final possession.

Next up, Pentucket will host traditional rival Newburyport (3-1) on Saturday (tentatively 4 p.m.) at Haverhill Stadium. The Clippers' lone loss was to former CAL foe Masconomet.

Pentucket 20, Hamilton-Wenham 12

Hamilton-Wenham (3-1): 6 6 0 0 — 12

Pentucket (3-1): 0 7 7 6 — 20

First Quarter

HW — William Moroney 25 pass from Markus Norton (kick failed)

Second Quarter

P — Brandon Lee 20 pass from Chase Dwight (Henry Hartford kick)

HW — Chris Domoracki 10 run (run failed)

Third Quarter

P — CJ Condon 35 pass from Dwight (Hartford kick)

Fourth Quarter

P — Condon 3 pass from Dwight, (kick blocked)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: PENTUCKET (21-60) — Chase Dwight 14-55, Johnny Igoe 6-10, Brandon Lee 1-(-5)

PASSING: Pentucket — Dwight 10-15, 132

RECEIVING: Pentucket — CJ Condon 3-42, Adam Payne 3-39, Igoe 2-21, Lee 1-20, Will Sutton 1-10

