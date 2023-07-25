LAWRENCE — For Haverhill High basketball, summer has been a huge step in the right direction.
The Hillie boys, seeded 13th when the playoffs began, sped all the way to the title game of the Lawrence Lancer Classic Summer League, ultimately stunning state power and defending summer champ Worcester North, 58-53, to claim the title on Tuesday night.
Setting that torrid pace for the Hillies — expectedly — was senior Alejandro Delgado. Make that a sleeker, streamlined, stronger and more determined Alejandro Delgado.
“He’s playing well. You know, he understands what we are looking for from him and he’s really taken his game up,” said Haverhill coach Souleymane Wane.
Tuesday night, Delgado was best player on the floor all night long.
Lowell tried in the semis, and North threw everyone it had at Delgado in the finals. He was simply unstoppable.
“I’ve dropped 15 pounds over the summer so far, and that’s made a difference,” he said. “Last winter we finished like 28th in Division 1, it was kind of disappointing. I want to come into my senior year playing hard, I want to be the best I can be.
“We want to take it to the winter and show people that Haverhill can really ball.”
After the Hillies took out Lowell in the first semi, North ousted Central Catholic, going to overtime, to do it and setting up the final with the Hillies.
It was a back-and-forth championship battle, deep into the fourth.
Colin Snyder buried a three-pointer that gave Haverhill a 51-46 lead with 3:20 left. It was an immense shot.
Jhonaton Wallis followed with a sweet spinning drive and both he and Delgado drained a pair of free throws to put North away for good.
“Ranked 13th, nobody thought we would be here. We played hard. We liked being the underdog here,” said Delgado. “We fought hard. We do what Hillies do. We played to our level.”
An all-conference player this past winter, Delgado was lethal off the dribble. He scored. He passed. He rebounded, and he led.
“I’ve been training. I’ve been playing in different leagues, playing physical, and working out a little bit,” said Delgado.
“Nobody really knows who I am yet. Nobody really believes in me. I just want to show that I’m better.”
Mission accomplished on Tuesday night.
