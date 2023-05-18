HAVERHILL -- Two games left in the regular season, and the perennial powerhouse Whittier Tech softball team is right where many expected – at the top of the Commonwealth Conference standings.
But was it really expected? You just don’t graduate a legend in the pitching circle like two-time Conference MVP Emily Graham and bounce right back.
Somehow, coach Cheryl Begin’s program has. Win one of the next two – with Lowell Catholic and Greater Lowell – and the Wildcats clinch at least a share of the crown. Win both and you’re talking solo.
Nobody really knew what Whittier had to offer on the mound. Graham had eaten up nearly every inning for two seasons.
All that remained was sophomore Kaylee Habib, who had picked up a stray inning here or there last spring. Even her teammates, like all-CAC shortstop Maddie Noury weren’t sure what was coming this spring.
“To be honest, I didn’t really know what we were getting ourselves into (with Habib) but she put in the work during the offseason, and she’s actually pretty good,” said Noury. “There was a little bit (of worry), but I believed in her. She’s been great. She put in the work.”
Habib brought some athleticism. She’s a three-sport competitor (volleyball, basketball) with some history in the program. Her big sister Alicia was a standout infielder for the Wildcats and currently plays at Bridgewater State. But Habib had work to do.
“There was really no other pitcher,” said Habib, who like Noury, lives in Haverhill. “I was already a relief pitcher last year. I was expecting a spot, unless someone new came in. I was anticipating it, so I worked hard at it.”
Habib has had some monster efforts this spring, posting four shutouts for the 14-2 Cats with six games in double figures for strikeouts.
She’s left no doubt that she belongs, with plenty of help from her teammates.
“I’m used to the pressure at this point. The team really helps with any pressure,” said Habib. “I can trust my team, they’re making plays. I can just pitch the ball, the team can jack it, and my team will be right behind me to make those plays.
“I feel like I can work at it and live up to (Whittier’s rich pitching tradition) eventually.”
At the heart of that defense is the junior shortstop Noury, a three-year varsity starter who moved into the leadoff spot in the lineup midway through last season.
Noury leads the team with a .525 average, and in the field makes all the plays – not bad for a kid who really never played softball until arriving at Whittier.
“I had no clue (about Whittier Tech softball). When I was younger, I played baseball,” Noury said. “Freshman year was my first year playing softball, I just had to get the swing down, it’s a lot different. I got used to it pretty quick.”
Noury has been a fast-learner, a trend-setter and a trail-blazer at Whittier, all in one.
She came to the school to tackle the carpentry shop.
“I like working with my hands, and I liked the opportunity to be able to go out on co-op,” said Noury, who currently spends her days building things like staircases and installing cabinets for Boston North Development as part of the Tech’s co-op program.
“It’s what I always wanted to do. Growing up, I’ve always been outside building things.”
Noury plays soccer for Whittier in the fall, and after a year on the boys ice hockey team, found a new home this past winter skating for Newburyport High’s co-op girls team.
Both Wildcats are confident that the program’s best days of the spring are still on the horizon.
“I think we are going to win the league, if we keep working, we can take it far in the state tournament,” Noury said.
“Our team, we’re like a family, always hanging out together, all best friends, that makes it easier,” said Habib.
“If we keep working at it, putting the effort and time in, we can be state champs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.