From the moment Central Catholic’s Grace Lydon stepped onto the field his spring, she could feel her Raiders had the potential for something special.
Lydon didn’t know, however, just how special it would be.
“I knew going into the season that this team was going to have a lot of talent from the first practices,” she said. “I didn’t realize we would all click so easily, and become an undefeated team. But I am, of course, very happy about it.”
Led by dynamic playmaker Lydon, who recently notched her 200th career point, Central Catholic has rolled to an 14-0-1 record and the No. 4 spot in the MIAA’s Division 1 power rankings.
The Raiders have outscored opponents by a whopping 218-79 margin, and the lone mark on their record is a 15-15 tie with perennial New Hampshire power Bishop Guertin.
“This spring season has been extremely exciting, being able to maintain a top spot in the state,” said Lydon. “I haven’t experienced the pressure of being a top-5 team in the state before, so it’s awesome to be in this position during my last season here.”
Right at the center of that success has been Lydon, who will next play college lacrosse at Division 1 UMass Lowell.
A midfielder/attack, Lydon has scored 41 goals on the season. She’s scored at least one goal in every game, with at least two scored in all but two contests. She tallied a season-high six goals in last Tuesday’s win over Billerica, and has two five-goal games.
“Grace brings positivity and leadership,” said Raiders first-year head coach Vanessa Pino. “She sets an excellent example of what a student-athlete should be. She is confident but humble and always has the motivation to better herself and the team. She will be sorely missed and leaves behind big shoes to fill. Every team should want their own Grace Lydon.”
Lydon recorded her 200th career varsity point last Thursday, when she tallied four goals and three assists. She is now at 206 career points — an especially impressive feat since her sophomore season was cancelled and her junior season shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She scored 54 goals last spring.
“Reaching 200 career points was very special to me,” said Lydon. “It reflects a lot of work that I’ve put into lacrosse for as long as I’ve played. I hope it inspires some of the girls on my team to also make that a goal and crush it themselves.
“I would say some keys to scoring goals are dodging quick and hard, re-dodging if there’s an opening, or drawing another defender to you and dumping the ball to a teammate. A big goal is always very energizing when it comes at the right time. The whole teams energy is elevated and usually helps us go on a scoring streak or play lockdown defense.”
Lydon now has just one true goal for the rest of this spring.
“For the rest of the spring season, I would like to remain undefeated and stay at a top-ranked spot in the state,” she said. “Our biggest end goal is to win the state championship, but we have to focus on every game before then.”
Top girls performers
Andover four-year varsity stalwart Tess Gobiel hit a major milestone last week, when she scored her 100th career goal. Gobiel has scored 56 goals this spring, with at least one tally in every game. She would be well past the century mark had it not been for COVID-19. Andover (8-6) is the No. 19 team in the MIAA Division 1 power rankings.
Unbeaten Central Catholic is getting major firepower from the likes of Lydon, Kerri Finneran (49 goals) and Nicolette Licare (52 goals).
Haverhill scored a pair of big wins last week, over Dracut (13-2) and Georgetown (14-7). Leading the Hillies were Alex Bushey (7 combined goals) and Sophia Riley (7 combined goals).
Janie Papell has continued to dazzle for North Andover. She now has 43 goals on the season, and has been held without a score in just one game, a loss to Central Catholic. North is ranked No. 23 in the power rankings.
The Pinkerton girls have won five straight since an early May loss. Leading the Astros are Alison Lamphere (9 goals during winning streak) and Hannah Lisauskas (10 goals during winning streak.)
Timberlane has won two straight, led by Maia Parker and Kendall Morrill (10 goals each in two games).
Whittier has taken 2 of 3, with Hannah Azzari scoring 14 goals in the three games.
Boys Standouts
Methuen has taken two straight to improve to 7-8 on the season. Will McKinnon had eight goals and football teammate Braeden Carder had seven tallies in the two games.
Andover shocked North Andover last Tuesday, 9-8, led by Kiernan Florio‘s three goals.
The Scarlett Knights — now 13-3 and ranked No. 9 in the MIAA Division 1 power rankings — rebounded nicely with a 9-8 win over Chelmsford, led by three goals for Charlie Dean.
Whittier is 10-5, but still ranked just No. 32 in the MIAA Division 4 rankings.
TWITTER: DWillisET
