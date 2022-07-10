Throughout the New York Yankees’ season-long rampage much of the focus has been on MVP-favorite Aaron Judge and his impending free agency.
But Judge isn’t the only important Yankee shining in a contract year.
Brian Cashman, now in his 25th season as Yankees general manager, is also in the final year of his contract and has made an impressive statement building this juggernaut of a Yankees club.
Coming off a loss in last year’s AL Wild Card Game and a relatively quiet offseason by Yankee standards, the club has steamrolled everyone in its path and is putting together one of the greatest regular seasons in baseball history. At the season’s official midway point earlier this week the Yankees stood at 58-23, which ranks as the third best first-half record in league history behind only the 1998 Yankees (61-20) and the 2001 Seattle Mariners (60-21).
That 1998 Yankees team also happened to be Cashman’s first as New York’s baseball boss, and it was the first of three consecutive World Series titles he oversaw upon taking the job. But the foundation of that dynasty was already in place when Cashman was elevated to GM, and through his first decade on the job he was able to leverage the Yankees resources to surround Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada and the rest with high-end free agents like Jason Giambi, Alex Rodriguez and C.C. Sabathia.
Yet as time’s gone on Cashman’s approach has steadily evolved, and this year’s club represents a masterclass of roster construction that would stand as Cashman’s finest achievement if it can win New York’s 28th World Series championship.
By all accounts these Yankees have no weaknesses. As of this writing they’re averaging the most runs scored per game and the fewest runs allowed, and they’re also the best fielding team in baseball by a wide margin. They rank second in ERA for both starters and relievers, as well as top 10 in wins above average at every position but shortstop.
And while the Yankees do have the third highest payroll in baseball and a number of high-priced stars, it’s not like Cashman built this roster by just flinging money at every big free agent that caught his eye.
Much like the dynastic years from early in Cashman’s tenure, this Yankees club is built around an elite homegrown star. His contract uncertainty aside, Judge has been otherworldly, and the Yankees have also gotten significant contributions from former farmhands like infielder Gleyber Torres, starters Luis Severino and Jordan Montgomery and reliever Michael King.
You also have shrewd trade acquisitions like Clay Holmes, who went under the radar at last summer’s deadline compared to the much more attention grabbing deals for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, but he’s now emerged as one of the game’s premier closers. Quite a few of New York’s relievers have a similar profile, and Cashman has consistently identified high-upside arms who the Yankees have been able to turn into stars.
And if the Yankees minor league system is any indication, there is plenty more help on the way.
Though Cashman has come under fire in New York for failing to reach the World Series since the club’s last title in 2009, there’s no doubt all would be forgiven if this year’s club breaks through. Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner told reporters last year he views Cashman as one of the best general managers in the game, and while his letting Cashman finish out his contract seems at odds with that notion, he also took a similar approach with manager Aaron Boone before signing him to an extension last offseason.
Either way, it’s not an accident Cashman has made it 25 years in one of the biggest pressure cookers in professional sports. and if the Yankees do win his fifth World Series title this October, it would no doubt be his masterpiece.

