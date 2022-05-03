There’s a reason E.J. Perry IV has an agent beyond the contractual duties.
What transpired the last 72 hours, behind the scenes, in his world – a lot of “noise.” And almost all of E.J.'s talking is done on the field.
Come to find out today that celebration on Saturday at the Perry Compound in Andover, with the announcement he verbally agreed to a “record” undrafted free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, was a tad premature.
At least the Philadelphia Eagles part.
Perry, who was named Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, backed out of the verbal deal with the Eagles and signed a newer deal to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The problem with the Eagles was, according to his agent Sean Stellato, that they were not “ultra-transparent” when it came to their agreement.
In other words, nobody told Stellato about their other undrafted free agent QB signing in Nevada’s Carson Strong.
“This has nothing to come competition. Everybody that knows E.J., knows he isn’t afraid of competing with anyone, anywhere,” said Stellato. “But when you add it all up there are a lot of guys in their quarterback room. And, as we know, it’s about getting the proper amount of reps. If we had that information (Strong signing with Eagles, too), we would have gone in a different direction. E.J. had several good options, one of which was Jacksonville.”
Stellatto said this was not an easy decision, nullifying the deal with the Eagles.
“I have a great relationship with their GM, Howie Roseman,” said Stellato. “The first (NFL) deal on my own was with the Eagles. They kept me in business. We just had an uneasy feeling. We had to make the best decision for E.J.”
It would have been five quarterbacks vying for playing time reps during practice versus four in Jacksonville. The Eagles also had a seasoned NFL veteran in Gardner Mishew behind starter Jalen Hurts.
The current crop of quarterbacks in Jacksonville is Trevor Lawrence, the first overall pick in 2021, C.J. Beathard, who started 12 games (2-10) in San Francisco over three seasons before joining the Jaguars in 2021 as Lawrence’s backup. The third quarterback is Jake Luton, who was drafted by the Jaguars in 2020 out of Oregon State in the sixth round.
“The goal for E.J. is be one of the 53 (guys on official weekly roster),” said Stellato. “He’s got to put in the work, which we know he will.”
E.J., who didn’t want to speak for this story, heads to Jacksonville next week, with mini-camp starting next Thursday, May 12.
“Trust me, there will be no changes,” said Stellato. “E.J.’s a Jaguar. They had their sights on him for a few months and we’re glad, in the end, it worked out. Personally, I can't believe he wasn't drafted, but that's OK. Now it’s time for E.J. to do what he does best. And that’s compete.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
