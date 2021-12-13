Brown senior quarterback EJ Perry, of Andover, has been named the winner of the 2021 Asa S. Bushnell Cup as the Ivy League's Offensive Player of the Year.
The announcement was made today at a special reception and press conference at the famed New York Athletic Club, and was co-hosted and presented by the Ivy League and the National Football Foundation.
Perry becomes the fifth Brown football player to win the Bushnell Cup since its inception in 1970, joining wide receiver Sean Morey (1997), quarterback and current head coach James Perry (1999), running back Nick Hartigan (2005) and wide receiver Buddy Farnham (2009). From 1970-2010, the Bushnell Cup recognized one Player of the Year (or co-players of the year if there was a tie in voting). Beginning in 2011, the award was presented to both the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, honoring both as Bushnell Cup recipients. The Bushnell Cup winners are selected by the league's eight head coaches.
Princeton linebacker Jeremiah Tyler was named the Ivy's 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.
"It's a great honor," EJ said. "It's an interesting aspect of team athletics to accept an individual award because so much goes into it in the daily preparation of your teammates every single play, your coaches every single play, and the training staff. It's such a complete team effort. It is definitely an honor, and it's certainly something to keep in mind when everyone is handing you these awards.
"My teammates, I'm going to be friends with those guys for the rest of my life," EJ said. "There are many great relationships that I've made, and great relationships on the field with all those guys catching the ball, with Wes (Rockett), Hayes (Sutton) and Graham (Walker), and the guys behind them like Zach Targoff, Chris Boyle and so many others. And there's the guys running the ball with Allen (Smith), and Jordan (DeLucia), and guys who are going to continue to do that for years to come. Up front, we have unbelievable guys with Tucker (Barnes), Chad (Broome-Webster), Tim (Forster), (Griffin) Sturtz and Hunter (Folsom) and all these guys who are such great players, and it's going to be a lot of fun watching those guys continue to do what they do next year."
Perry is also currently a finalist for the 2021 Walter Payton Award, which is presented to the top offensive player in FCS Football. He has also been selected to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on February 3.
"The Ivy League does a tremendous job of putting this event on," said Brown head coach James Perry. "It's a lot of fun and it's a really special event, which you can see in who is being nominated and the caliber of student-athlete, and to have our guy win it is a remarkable achievement, and it speaks to his work ethic. He's a talented kid, but his work ethic is of the highest order, and I'm really proud of him. Every step of the way, he's been a great worker. He loves football so he's easy to coach and he loves Brown. We'll have that in our DNA forever and just to have that bond is really remarkable."
This season, Perry was named All-New England by the New England Football Writers Association and First Team All-Ivy for the second straight year after leading the league in seven different categories including total offense (343.5), completions per game (29.5), touchdown passes (23), passing yards (3,033), passing yards per game (303.3), points responsible for (188), and points responsible for per game (18.8). He ranked in the top nine in all of FCS Football in six different categories, including third in completions per game, seventh in completion percentage (.664), eighth in passing yards per game and total offense, and ninth in points responsible for and points responsible for per game.
Perry climbed up the ladder in both the Brown and Ivy League record books, finishing the year second all-time at Brown for single-season pass completions (295) and total offense (3,435), third in completion percentage (.664) and fifth in passing yards (3,033). His 295 pass completions this season were the second-most in Ivy League history, just 14 behind James Perry's Ivy League record total from 1999. His 3,435 total yards of offense was also third-most in any season in Ivy League history, giving him two of the top three spots on the total offense list in league history.
Perry was previously named a finalist for the Bushnell Cup in 2019 after setting the Ivy League single season record and led FCS Football with 3,678 yards of total offense.
