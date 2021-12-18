Brown University head coach James Perry knew what he was getting when the transfer from Boston College announced he would be attending the Ivy League school.
He had helped shape E.J. Perry IV’s quarterbacking career from pre-teen years.
“I knew he was a great athlete, that he had passion for football, had a very good arm and had a high football IQ,” said James, who had worked with E.J. many times, including at camps while he was offensive coordinator at Princeton University.
“He came to Brown at a different level of development,” said James.
But there was one practice; in fact it might have been E.J.’s first official practice after transferring to Brown, that James and his staff were caught off guard.
“I remember it clearly,” recalled James. “We’re running a read-option (play), and he put the ball in the running back’s (gut) and then pulled the ball back. and he took off up-field.
“It was like ‘Whoa!’” noted James. “Everyone on the sidelines looked at each other. The physical speed he had. Look, I’ve coached three other quarterbacks that were Ivy League Player of the Year guys. I had a good idea what speed looks like. E.J.’s speed was different. It was special.”
E.J. Perry finished his last final, a computer science elective, at Brown, on Thursday.
Technically, he’s a graduate.
Nobody was happier or prouder about the completion of that final exam than his coach.
After 2½ years, finally, James is back to being E.J.’s uncle again.
“E.J. was pretty disciplined calling me ‘Coach’ the entire time he was here,” said James. “But now it’s back to Uncle James. and while I loved being his coach, and working with him the last three years, we always have been and will be family.”
In terms of football, a lot is happening for E.J. It is akin to two ships passing in the night.
One is a high-speed and very public ship, the one touting E.J.’s career at Brown and the elite production – 3,033 yards passing and 402 yards rushing in 10 games – he posted the last three months.
The other ship is just leaving port, a lot slower, under the radar and travels mostly when no one is watching. That ship leads to the biggest football ocean of all, the National Football League.
Ship No. 1 is the best, accolades for a job well done.
The awards have begun rolling in for E.J.’s efforts and performance this fall, including the prestigious Bushnell Cup Award as the Ivy League’s Offensive Player of the Year he received in Manhattan earlier in the week.
Friday he won the Bulger Lowe Award as New England Offensive Player of the Year for Division 1-A and 1-AA.
E.J. is honored, humbled and everything in between.
“New York was awesome, great celebration of the Ivy League, which had a great year coming back from cancelled season,” said E.J. “(The Bushnell Cup) is an unbelievable honor.
“It’s a little different getting an individual award in a team sport. What happens on the field … you are one of 120 guys, coaching staff, and training staff, strength and conditioning staff … It’s humbling, but all of these people played a part in that award.”
Ship No. 2 is tougher as it is unpredictable and labor intensive.
E.J.’s days, post-college, are basically 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those hours include lots of weight-lifting/conditioning, some body maintenance work (it was a tough season), and, of course, perfecting the art of throwing the football.
It’s one thing to want to play professionally and it’s another to have a legitimate shot.
Thanks to the last three months, E.J. will get that shot.
He has been invited to play in the East-West Shrine Game in Las Vegas on Feb. 3 during the NFL’s Pro Bowl week.
He is under consideration for the NFL Combine, which will probably happen if he has a good few days of practices and/or game-day showing in Las Vegas.
James said while E.J. had qualities that NFL scout appreciated, particularly his athleticism, he had to prove he could throw the ball more accurately in 2021.
In 2019, his first season with Brown he completed just under 60 percent of his passes.
In 2021, while throwing for similar yards, touchdowns and interceptions two years earlier, he completed 66.5 percent of his passes.
“His athleticism and speed is why all 32 (NFL) teams came through,” said James, referring to scouts that attended Brown practices and games this past fall.
“But the way he threw it converted some people. He can really throw the ball. and his accuracy improved, which is what the NFL scouts needed to see. It takes him from being a ‘highly competitive and productive kid’ to ‘Wow, I can see E.J. Perry in our offense.’”
E.J. can see it, too.
He was invited to the Manning Academy last summer, which included about 40 of the best college quarterbacks in the country. He realized he was there with the cream of the crop, some with different skills.
And that helped fuel a special 2021 season.
“To get to play football at the highest level, yes, that’s always been my dream, that’s everyone’s dream whether you’re an artist or musician or athlete,” said E.J.
“I got to play at the highest collegiate level (2 seasons at Boston College). I do have a little chip on my shoulder. I was told I wasn’t good enough. But I believe I can play at the next level, hopefully win a bunch of games, whatever that role ends up being.”
It has been mentioned a lot that James and E.J. both won the Bushnell and Bulger Lowe awards. and that a few of E.J.’s other uncles had nice college careers, but that’s where the comparisons should end.
E.J., said James, was bred to be even better, sort of a 2.0 version of his talented uncles, three of which played Div. 1 football: Tim starting QB at Harvard, John All-New England receiver at UNH, Matt wide receiver at Northeastern.
“He has been lucky in that he has a great support system with our family,” said James. “But he also put in the work of and off the field.
“We have to remember he played 20 games at Brown and never missed a snap. Think about that. He took a lot of hits, a lot more than I did, and he never came out.”
James is more than happy to change the coaching hat to the uncle hat and enjoy the ride going forward for E.J., from playing on Friday nights in high school, Saturday in college and next, possibly, on Sundays at the highest level.
“I’m looking forward to being an uncle, who will buy his jersey, and be his biggest fan,” said James. “I really believe he’s ready. I can’t wait to watch.”
