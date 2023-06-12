AGE: 18
HIGH SCHOOL: I go to Salem High School located in Salem New Hampshire.
FAMILY: Mother, Sherri Barnes; Father Marc Colizzi; twin sister Hannah; brother, Luca Colizzi.
COLLEGE PLANS: I am going to Endicott College to study exercise science with a focus on Athletic Training.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: My favorite subject would definitely have to be Health or anything regarding the human anatomy. I find it absolutely incredible to learn about the human body and how it functions. I love learning new information and then being able to take that and apply that knowledge to situations in my life, such as at internships or worksites!
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A HS STUDENT: That we are “lazy.” Not true. Most high school students come to school exhausted, not willing to participate in lessons and most likely dressed in their pajamas from last night. Teachers and peers think of this behavior as lazy, however I think we should call it exhaustion. Yes, some students simply just don’t care about their grades or their futures in general. However majority of students I know or have come across do and commit to this type of behavior because they are exhausted of trying to live up to their goals, parents expectations, or peers opinions.
BEST ADVICE YOU’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMAN: Do not be scared to try new things. When I first entered high school, much like every other freshman, I was extremely hesitant and nervous to come out of my comfort zone and open my mind to new ideas. The thought of change scared me to death. I liked when I felt comfortable and safe inside my bubble of friends and short list of hobbies. However, entering high school I found myself being pushed to try new things such as joining new clubs, trying out track for the first time, and meeting new people! If I hadn’t let myself come out of my comfort zone and try these new things my high school experience wouldn’t nearly of been as amazing as it was. It’s okay to feel uncomfortable or hesitant when facing change, however don’t let that sense of fear control you. Take the leap, good things can come out of scary situations.
THE BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: At first I was overwhelmed with being a student athlete. I would wake up early, go to school for seven hours, go to practice after school, come home and do homework, eat dinner, go to bed, and wake up the next day and do it all over again. It was a lot to balance, especially as a little freshman in a huge high school. However, when I found myself becoming overwhelmed with the idea of this, I would remind myself that plenty of other students are in my exact place. I reminded myself that they are capable of doing so, and so was I. Although it did take time to make an adjustment, I did it. I worked around my busy schedule and was able to find a great balance between school and athletics. Looking back now, being a student athlete was a major reason as to why I was so on top of things and why I had such an organized schedule in high school. There was no time to let things slip or to procrastinate, so I was forced to complete assignments and tasks when I had the little time to do so. Being a student athlete definitely takes time to adjust to, however once you find your groove it honestly makes you not only a better student and athlete, but individual.
WHAT DOES ‘SUCCESS’ MEAN TO YOU?: The feeling of looking back on a specific time or instance in question, and thinking that you couldn’t of tried harder or done better in that moment. You gave it 100% your all and don’t regret one bit.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE: My state championship meet for track my senior year of high school. We were able to host this major meet at our own high school track, for my last home meet ever. It was an extremely emotional yet happy moment, realizing that this would be the last time that I competed on my home turf. I was able to secure a 1st place spot in my event, shot put, and couldn’t of been happier to have my fellow teammate place in the top three with me. I was ecstatic to of achieved my long time goal of placing first in the state. I looked over at my Coach, who has been by my side every step of the way, and saw his eyes become filled with tears. He came up to me and told me, “You did it!,” with the proudest smile I have ever seen in my life. In that moment I didn’t care about my placement in the meet or my performance that day. All I cared about was how happy I made my coach. He was so proud of me, not for winning, but for seeing me be proud of my accomplishments, and that made him the happiest I have ever seen him. That was by far the best moment in my high school athletics career an I will never forget it.
FAVORITE CHARITY: Project Sanctuary is an organization that targets the needs of military families who may be in need of mental health services. I like this charity because I think that it is very important to provide people with mental health services if they are needed, especially for those who have helped protect our country and put their lives on the line for our freedom.
BEST ADVICE YOU EVER GOT FROM A COACH: That you are the only one who can determine your own success or failure. My throwing coach, Steven Abraham, used to tell me this all the time when I got in my head and doubted my abilities. He would explain to me that track is a individual sport and that it’s myself vs me.
MY HERO IS … : My grandfather. He was the strongest, most selfless yet brave person that I will ever know. He was my biggest supporter, strongest protector and safest place. I hope that I can become half the amazing person that he was.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO …: Of graduated college at Endicott with my Masters in Athletic Training and my Bachelors in Exercise Athletic Science and to of secured an occupation at a college campus or athletic team as an Athletic Trainer. I hope to be able to help as many people as I possibly can in as many ways as I can. I hope that I am able to help get athletes return to doing what they love most. I hope to be the positive light in what seems like the harshest situations at the time, and act as a safe place for these athletes as they rehabilitate themselves.
Notable Honors:
- National Technical Honors Society
- NHIAA Scholar Athlete
- Salem Career and Technical Education Center Completion (Health Science Technology)
- Allied Health Program (completion of 60+ hour internship at Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital)
Notable charity work:
- Key club, Kindness Matters, HOSA Club, TOP Soccer, Special Olympics
Estimated GPA: 4.005
Class rank: 26 out of 273
