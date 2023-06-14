Age: 18
Hometown: Lawrence
Family: Mom, Ana Luz Vallejo; Siblings, Edyliana Leonardo, Anaidy Leonardo
College plans: I will be attending Northwestern University during the fall in Evanston, Ill. I plan to pursue an engineering degree.
Favorite Subject: Biology. I still remember my reluctance to take biology at the beginning of my sophomore year. I had the prejudgment that I would not enjoy it as much as I enjoy physics or chemistry because biology was different, but that is precisely why I fell in love with it. As I sat at my desk listening to my biology teacher through the computer screen, I realized that biology is a changing realm; a new observation can shift the focus in a new direction. At that moment I realized biology was not about the current class I was sitting in, but about the future and the dreams of the future, a future I would love to take part in. My only regret, looking back, was that the time was not enough to dive deeper into the curriculum. I soon found myself spending my time watching videos on human physiology and the human genome, and I scanned article after article about the mRNA vaccines and past pandemics. Biology was the present, and no better proof existed than the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For all I lost during 2020, I gained, so I long to give back by helping us reach a safe future.
Biggest misconception about being a HS student: The biggest thing I hear about high school kids is that we are immature. Sometimes I hear some staff calling us the “children” when they are trying to calm the classroom down. What I have realized is that high schoolers are merging into adults. As they take shape into responsible citizens, it is important to hold them up to expectations. They shouldn’t be regarded as rowdy children. Instead, If held up to expectations, they should be young adults. It is inaccurate to call us children when most of us put effort towards having an education, and even work after school to pay for it. The lesson is: treat people as high as your expectations are.
Balance of being a successful student-athlete: If there’s one thing I benefited from being a student-athlete is developing discipline. Even when it was extremely busy, I managed to first be a daughter to a single mother and a sister to a 3-year-old and 6-year-old. Secondly, I managed to keep learning, and greatly enjoyed it. I experienced a thirst to learn, learn, and learn, and finally graduated as valedictorian (along with my co valedictorian). To be an athlete and a student is to go to school, work, do chores, babysit, do homework, and sleep many hours as the night allows to repeat it all over again.
What does success mean to you: As a seven-year-old with split parents, I spent a huge portion of my weekends and holidays traveling from my mother’s home to my father’s. The car rides were typically one hour and thirty minutes long. Even though it may appear to be an eternal trip to others, it is one of my favorite memories. The tropical, Santo Domingo view out the car window was filled with palm trees and the intense blue of the Caribbean sea.
I vividly remember the smell of salt, and the waves crashing against the rocks on the shore. The landscape was astonishing, but it turned into routine. What never grew old, however, was science and history talks with my father in the driver’s seat. My father was a civil engineer. His favorite activity was to discuss his topics of interest, which mainly involved societal issues and quality of life. He would effortlessly rant for over an hour about the structure of our surroundings and the reasons they are constructed in such ways. He would switch from the materials that were used to mold the roads to the physics behind humans charging their devices using the electricity delivered through transmission towers. Like any kid, I would react to my natural instincts, asking many questions, most of them starting with “Why?” I looked forward to our conversations each weekend. I would gape with wide eyes after my father finished his complex explanations. To this day, my jaw still drops after having a conversation with any science teacher/figure; their voices never fail to evoke the feeling of understanding the world. I would often accompany my dad to his job. From the perspective of my amazed self, it was the best job. I loved his position so dearly that I would mimic his orders and the way he performed his tasks. Engineering is the designing of foundations based on discoveries, and the solving of problems through the application of math and science. I would love to explore its fields and open my mind to the future. I lose myself in the millions of ways engineering has improved the lives of human beings. I want to further explore each major aspect of engineering and take a step in how I can help, as well. Through college, I hope to answer the questions of the essence of a once curious, lost seven-year-old. Once I have done that, I would know what success and satisfaction with oneself feels like.
Favorite moment as an athlete: During the fall, I run every weekday after school and Saturdays too with my other cross country teammates. I joined the cross country team during my freshmen year. Ever since I have been committed to participating each season. I have faced difficulty with pacing in the middle of races before, but it is those difficult times that bring out my favorite moments as an athlete: people’s kindness. In the midst of struggling as a runner, I never felt anything but encouragement even from other team players from the opposing team, who never hesitated to stop and and offer advice. Because of cross country, I internally understand the definition of teamwork and I cherish kindness.
Favorite charity: I am a dreamer. I believe that dreams can come true. Dreams contribute to one’s purpose. For a really long time, I was lost and felt a lack of personhood, but dreams made me think different. Because of that, my favorite charity is “Make a Wish” Foundation. There could be nothing more beautiful than achieving a dream in times of adversity when life for some is on the verge of ending.
Best advice you ever got from a coach: “When you run, focus on the path” were the words of Cross Country Coach Adderly Gonzalez to freshman year me. I followed his advice, and it worked; I managed to never trip while running, and every time I ran I was in the concentration zone. Focusing on the path allowed me to regulate my breathing, pace, and heart rate. Beyond growing as a runner, I also grew as a person. When family matters, school, or any other aspect of life got difficult, I always tried to focus on the path because every happiness and every sadness eventually comes to an end. In life and on the course, I ultimately learned to stay focused.
Best advice for incoming freshmen: Be present, and you will succeed. By being present, you can fully benefit from your surroundings. For example, when in class, be in class. Immerse in the topics. Don’t try to do English homework in math class. Simply be in math, and attempt to learn a new thing or two in math that day. Not only in class, but be present in life, and it will allow you to achieve all the desires of your heart at the right pace in time.
My hero is: My strong single mother.
In 10 years I hope to ...: Have made a positive difference in the lives of people.
Achievements:
National Honor Society/Secretary of National Honor Society
First place winner of Science Fair 2019
First place winner of Science Fair 2020
High honor roll every quarter through high school
Estimated GPA: 4.56
Class rank: 1
