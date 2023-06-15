AGE: 18
FAMILY: Dad (Rob), Mom (Beth), Brothers (Riley and Matt)
COLLEGE PLANS: University of New Hampshire — College of Engineering and Physical Sciences. Major: Engineering
FAVORITE SUBJECT: My favorite subject in school is physics. There are so many interesting topics that all have unique problems and different solutions. The wide variety of problems can be challenging, but that’s why I find it so intriguing to study.
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A HS STUDENT: That everyone is judging you and what you are wearing. In reality, if you express yourself and your interests, you’ll find a group of friends that have similar interests. Coming into high school, I was a typical awkward freshman, but by playing different sports and signing up for different clubs, I have made life-long friends.
BEST ADVICE YOU’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMAN: The best advice I would give to an incoming freshman would be to strive for good grades freshman year, it is really important for your GPA. You can set yourself up for academic success with great underclassmen years, and have already developed a strong work ethic.
TALK ABOUT THE BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: Being a successful student-athlete requires you to have great time management. Not only do you have hours of practice everyday, but you also have to squeeze in studying in order to keep your grades up. You might have to say no to your friends every now and then, but the results you see from the work you put in make it all worth it.
WHAT DOES ‘SUCCESS’ MEAN TO YOU?: There is a big misconception around the meaning of success. A lot of people see success as being recognized by media sources or other people. I think success should be judged on an individual standpoint rather than someone else’s opinion. Don’t let anyone hold you down by not meeting their standards, look at where you were and all that you did to achieve your goals whether it be academically, through athletics, or even relationships with friends and family.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE IN HS: My favorite moment as an athlete in high school was catching the game winning touchdown in our ‘Blackout’ game. This was such a special moment because it was not only a game winner, it was our game to raise support for pediatric cancer with over 6,000 people attending. Our team was preparing for the game the whole week by meeting with the kids and families we would be representing. It was such an honor to play and win the game, as it means so much to so many people.
FAVORITE CHARITY: My favorite charity is Good Sports. I found out about Good Sports through my brother who was sponsored by them to run the Boston Marathon. My brother asked me to help him fundraise, I was completely on board when he told me what they stood for. Good Sports is a non-profit who specializes in donating new sports equipment to kids in communities that cannot afford it. I think they really stand apart from similar charities because they focus on new equipment rather than used, and partner with name-brand companies like Nike, Under Armor, and Adidas. I helped him put on a number of events, including a 3v3 basketball tournament, and a car wash, and ultimately raised over $10,000. This was stood out to me because of the impact sports have had on my life thus far, and I believe that this is one way I am able to share this joy with kids across the world.
BEST ADVICE YOU EVER GOT FROM A COACH: The best advice I have ever received from a coach was from my football coach, Coach Jack Byrne when he said “No matter the outcome of anything that happens in your life, you always have control over your attitude and effort. Always treat your family and friends with the utmost respect and give them 100% for them if you won’t do it for yourself”. I applied this to my work ethic and athletics, even if I don’t really want to do something the benefit it will have on my friends and family was more than enough for me to endure it.
I AM GRATEFUL ...: To have played high school sports. They have taught me so many valuable life lessons. If you are on the edge of deciding whether or not to play a sport, do it. Show up to that tryout. Sign up for that rec-league. Put yourself out there.. The relationships and lessons that have come out of high school sports will stay with me for the rest of my life and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to play sports.
MY HERO IS … : My heroes are my parents, they fully support me in everything I do. I am so grateful to have parents who have stood behind me on every decision I make, they continue to inspire me every day. Thank you Mom and Dad.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO …: Have graduated college and pick up a coaching job so I can continue to spread the important lessons sports teach kids.
Notable Honors:
Science National Honors Society, High Honors, Student Athlete Leadership Team Captain, First Team All-State defense football, First Team All-Conference defense football, Joe Yukica Award winner, Captains of football, basketball and lacrosse; New Hampshire Scholar-Athlete, New Hampshire STEM Scholar, Windham High Male Athlete of The Year, Faculty Award winner
Notable charity work: Good Sports and Project Blackout
Estimated GPA: 3.77
