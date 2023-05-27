AGE: 17
HOMETOWN: Lawrence
FAMILY: Yocaury (mother), Oscar (father), Justin (brother), Omar (brother), Osmailyn (sister) and Amahia (sister)
COLLEGE PLANS: I will attend UMass Lowell, majoring in public health. I always wanted to help people and my community and majoring in public health gives me the opportunity to improve the health of people and their communities.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: My favorite subject is English because learning English gives us better insight into our native language and other languages we know. English class opened my mind to new ways of thinking and writing. Since English isn’t my first language, it helped me learn new words.
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A HS STUDENT: People think high school is easy, when it is actually not. High school comes with a lot of responsibilities and a lot of battles. We as high school students have to go through a lot and push ourselves for the better.
BEST ADVICE YOU’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMAN: Be your own person. Don’t follow people’s steps because not everyone wants the best for you, and always remember this phrase: “Be a leader, not a follower.” Do what makes you happy because at the end of the day your happiness matters. Always remember that God wouldn’t put you in a situation you can’t handle, you just need to be patient and trust God’s timing and never give up because, in the end, it is all worth it.
THE BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: Being a successful student-athlete can be very challenging. Maintaining perfect grades while also being a good athlete can be hard. It was more challenging to me because I’m taking honors classes and I’m also in co-op giving me the opportunity to work during shop week since I go to a vocational school. Having to wake up early in the morning to go to school and then having practice for two hours to then go home to do homework can be very stressful and during shop week I would go to work and leave early to wait for a ride to make it in time for practice. In the beginning, it was very challenging but you adjust as the days go by.
WHAT DOES ‘SUCCESS’ MEAN TO YOU?: Success to me is making a difference in the world. Success is achieving the goal you’ve been working on for a while. Success is doing something that makes you happy and something that you enjoy doing. Success is falling multiple times, wanting to give up but still pushing yourself to a limit you never thought you can achieve. Success is stepping out of your comfort zone and trying new challenges.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE: On my senior night during cross country season I was recognized in front of my teammates and parents. I was going against Lawrence High. Running three miles isn’t easy but I wanted to make my parents proud and my team. I remember going on my last lap, everything was hurting and I was feeling my breathing get shorter each time, but hearing my coach [Rob] Niceforo screaming “Give it all you got! It’s your senior night! You can do it!” It was amazing the boost is gave me, and I won the race. Everyone was cheering for me and giving me hugs made me feel so happy and proud. I tell this story to everyone because this is a great example of hard work pays off. I was always pushing myself during practice, doing my workouts, eating healthy, and taking good care of myself because I wanted this day to be special and God made it happen.
FAVORITE CHARITY: My favorite charity is raising money for those in need in the Dominican Republic. I go to a church and we each bring toys, food, clothes, shoes, etc. and we send it to the Dominican Republic where members of the church hand it out to those in need. I was born and raised in the Dominican Republic and giving back to my community means a lot to me. I was once in those people’s shoes and when I needed something and people didn’t hesitate to help and now that I’m in a better position I will always help my community.
BEST ADVICE YOU EVER GOT FROM A COACH: “Hold your head high and push harder than yesterday.” This awesome advice came from my track coach Tony Sarkis. He has been there for me since I was a freshman. He took me with open arms and always had faith in my running career. Mr. Sarkis has never judged me for any mistakes I made during my four years of high school instead he helps me learn from them and that’s what a good coach does to help his Athletes succeed in life.
MY HERO IS …: My mother, because I never saw her give up even when things got hard. I never had a father figure in my life but she plays both roles. Whenever I need a shoulder to cry on, my mother leans to the side so I can lay my head on her shoulder. Despite the ups and down she never turned her back on me. She always tells me the things I need to hear, not the things I want to hear. I saw my mom wake up at 4 a.m. to work a 10-hour shift just to give me and my siblings the things she never had when she was our age. We all know that heroes wear caps but my mother doesn’t wear a cap but she will always be my hero. She’s my motivation to wake up every day and push to do better than yesterday. I love my mother to the moon and back.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO: See myself as a strong, independent, healthy, happy woman still running and making it far with my running career. Being in a happy family with a person that will love my imperfection and having my own house and having a job in the medical field where I can help people and my community. I hope to buy my mother her dream house. I also hope to be a coach at Greater Lawrence Technical School and help those young kids pursue their dreams. I want to help young athletes just like my coaches helped me.
Notable Honors:
3rd place in SkillsUSA, certified medical assistant and pharmacy tech, high honor roll student, perfect attendance, Most Valuable Player Award, Coaches award, Rookie of the Year Award, 5th place in CAC’S freshman year, 4th place metal in CAC’S junior year, 3rd place in CAC’s senior year. 4th place in state vocational junior and senior year. 2nd place in SkillsUSA Leadership Award.
Notable charity work: Collect food for those in need and send it to the Dominican Republic.
Estimated GPA: 3.8
