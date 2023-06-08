Age: 18
Family: Mother, Deana Martin; father, Kenneth Martin; Sister, Emma; brother, Trey
College Plans: Playing basketball at Smith College with hopes of majoring in Biochemistry and minoring in Spanish
Biggest Misconception About Being a HS Student: I think it is common for high schoolers to be thought of as unaware and uninvolved in many things regarding the world outside of high school. Many people think that high schoolers aren’t mature enough for difficult conversations about the world we live in, and that all we care about are ourselves and what we’re going through. However, I have found this to be extremely false, especially for our generation. High schoolers are very involved in the growing society, and they are intelligent enough to have real conversations about it. High schoolers are not just kids, but they are continually maturing and evaluating.
Best Advice for a Freshman: Don’t rush a single moment of high school. It is true when people say it goes by in the blink of an eye, and I wish I could go back to the beginning. Although there were many challenges along the way, I made unforgettable memories and friendships that I hope last a lifetime. High school taught me an endless number of lessons, both as an athlete and as a student, and it is what has allowed me to pursue my dream of playing basketball in college. I would tell them to savor every moment of being in class, playing the sport they love, and participating in school events. It flies by, and it is bittersweet when it comes to an end.
Balance of Being a Student Athlete: Being a student athlete is definitely a challenge, but I think it is what shaped me into the person I am today. Being a student athlete has taught me about time management and discipline. In my family, it is a priority to excel in academics, but also be competitive on the court. As a result of that, I have had to learn how to use my time wisely, and to be as efficient as possible with my schoolwork so it doesn’t interfere with games or practices. I have to hold myself accountable so that I can be successful in both areas, but it hasn’t always been easy. It can become tiring at times, but because I learned how to plan out my day to properly balance free time, academics, and athletics, I have been able to have a good balance in my life.
What Does Success Mean to You: Doing the things you love with the people you love. It means never giving up, even when things seem like they will never get better. It is easy to believe that sometimes things don’t work out, but I’m a firm believer that you receive the same energy that you give. It is hard being an athlete, but it is so rewarding when you work tirelessly with all of the people you love to achieve one goal, and it happens. Sometimes, you don’t achieve the goal, but you still grow as a person and as a group and enjoy the time you have together. Success doesn’t always mean winning, it means making the most of the time you have and learning along the way. It is putting your all into something that you are passionate about, and doing it with the people that love and support you.
Favorite Moment as an Athlete: The playoffs this year. My team had never had a home playoff game in any of my four years, but we worked hard to be able to have two. Not only was my team super excited, but the energy in the stands from our town was inexplicable. It was such a cool thing to be a part of, and something I miss everyday. I loved feeling so close to my teammates, my coaches, as well as the community of North Andover. I had never felt support like those moments, and it is something I will cherish forever.
Favorite Charity: The Mito Action charity, which raises money for research on mitochondrial diseases. There are many people in my town who participate in this charity because one of my close friends lost her brother at a young age to a mitochondrial disease. For a few years now, I have been able to participate in a street hockey tournament which raises money for it and honors her brother, who touched the hearts of many in my town. It is really special to see someone I love get support from so many people in our community.
Best Advice from a Coach: That good things take time. If you want to be a stellar athlete, it is going to take a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. If you want to become a well-rounded student, it will take many hours and a lot of effort to do so. It is human to want things as soon as possible, but it is entirely unrealistic. In the end, no matter how long of a process it was, the result is extremely rewarding. We become the best versions of ourselves when going through these long processes, and this definitely has applied to my experience as an athlete. I used to want everything right away, but it was the slow grind and the patience that allowed me to grow into myself and to be truly successful, both on the court and off of it.
My Hero Is: Without doubt is my mom. She has constantly been my biggest supporter; cheering for me at my highs and helping me climb out of my lows. She has never left my side, and has shown me what true resiliency looks like. She has had to work for everything in her life, and she has always done so with grace. Even though it hasn’t always been easy for her, she puts her all into everything she does and has been extremely successful. Not only has she taught me about work ethic, but she is the most compassionate person I’ve ever met. She puts everyone else before herself and never asks for anything in return. I am so proud to be her daughter, and she inspires me to live my life passionately and to the fullest.
In 10 Years I Hope To: Be doing what I love surrounded by the people I love. Whether that is working, traveling, or coaching, I never want to stray away from my passions.
Notable Honors: National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society, Class President, never got lower than an A, John and Abigail Adams Scholarship Recipient, Seal of Biliteracy
Notable Charity Work: I have had a lot of opportunities to volunteer throughout North Andover through my school, through leadership programs, and through sports. In school, I am a part of Student Ambassadors and National Honors Society, which provide a tremendous amount of volunteer opportunities. For example, I have helped out at the Farmer’s Market, the Fall Festival in town, the National Honors Society Blood Drive, the VEX Robotics Competition, and I have helped plan activities for youth groups at the YMCA. Outside of school, I am a part of a program known as Youth Council, which teaches teenagers about leadership and the importance of being involved in the community. Through this program I have been lucky enough to participate in several events. This includes The Youth Center’s Night to Shine auction, the Mito Classic hockey tournament, field days for special education students as well as fourth grade students on a separate occasion, the Memorial Park Clean Up, the Knights Locker Pop Up event, and the annual Powder Puff Tournament. I have also been heavily involved in the basketball programs in town. I have helped out at several tournaments, such as the middle school girls March Madness tournament and the middle school boys Thanksgiving tournament. For a few years I have also been a part of the Boosters Basketball program, which is where the varsity basketball teams dedicate their Sunday mornings to helping out grades K-3 in improving their basketball skills. I have also volunteered at several youth basketball camps throughout the school year and over the summer.
Class Rank: Top 5%
GPA — 4.69 (highest in senior class is 4.76)
