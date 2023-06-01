Age: 18

Hometown: Haverhill

Family: Parents, Dr. David Duren and Khristine Duren; sister, Kat Duren

College Plans: Running Track and Field at the University of Alabama-Birmingham; plan to major in Kinesiology (Orthopedic Surgery Concentration)

Favorite Subject: Chemistry

Biggest Misconception about being H.S. student: That we aren’t driven or focused. We are the COVID graduating class.

Best Advice to Freshmen: Be true to yourself, lead from the front and Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.

Balance of being a Student-Athlete: Honestly, I have a great support system. My family really encouraged me to follow my passions which allowed me to stay motivated to become a 2x Conference Champion and State Champion.

What does Success mean: Given your best effort regardless of the outcome.

Favorite Moment as an Athlete: Winning the State Championship in two events while breaking the school record.

Favorite Charity: My family is starting a foundation to help students who can’t afford track and field equipment: Spikes, Sneakers, etc.

Best advice I got from a coach: To live in the moment and always give your absolute best no matter who your racing

My Hero is: My father, as an army veteran and Purple Heart recipient he’s always taught me to reach for the stars and to never quit.

In 10 years I hope to: Be in med school while also competing as a professional athlete

Notable Honors: Honor roll 2x. Public Speaking award. MVC MVP. 4x Conference Champion. 2x State Champion. School Record Holder. National Dance Champion in Tap, Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop and Lyrical.

Estimated GPA: 4.0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you