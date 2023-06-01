Age: 18
Hometown: Haverhill
Family: Parents, Dr. David Duren and Khristine Duren; sister, Kat Duren
College Plans: Running Track and Field at the University of Alabama-Birmingham; plan to major in Kinesiology (Orthopedic Surgery Concentration)
Favorite Subject: Chemistry
Biggest Misconception about being H.S. student: That we aren’t driven or focused. We are the COVID graduating class.
Best Advice to Freshmen: Be true to yourself, lead from the front and Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.
Balance of being a Student-Athlete: Honestly, I have a great support system. My family really encouraged me to follow my passions which allowed me to stay motivated to become a 2x Conference Champion and State Champion.
What does Success mean: Given your best effort regardless of the outcome.
Favorite Moment as an Athlete: Winning the State Championship in two events while breaking the school record.
Favorite Charity: My family is starting a foundation to help students who can’t afford track and field equipment: Spikes, Sneakers, etc.
Best advice I got from a coach: To live in the moment and always give your absolute best no matter who your racing
My Hero is: My father, as an army veteran and Purple Heart recipient he’s always taught me to reach for the stars and to never quit.
In 10 years I hope to: Be in med school while also competing as a professional athlete
Notable Honors: Honor roll 2x. Public Speaking award. MVC MVP. 4x Conference Champion. 2x State Champion. School Record Holder. National Dance Champion in Tap, Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop and Lyrical.
Estimated GPA: 4.0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.