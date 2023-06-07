AGE: 18
HIGH SCHOOL: Pinkerton Academy
HOMETOWN: Hampstead, N.H. (recently moved to Hooksett)
FAMILY: Parents, Caroline and Peter Megan; sister, Catherine Megan; brothers Kyle McGann and Brendan Megan
COLLEGE PLANS: College of Holy Cross; majoring in engineering
FAVORITE SUBJECT: My favorite subject might be AP English Language and Composition. This was unlike any prior English class I have taken, in the sense that it finally analyzes how the reader pulls the reader in as opposed to looking for obscure symbolism in a small detail. It focused on rhetorical analysis and learning the strategies of timeless authors. We learned about why a certain character was given certain traits rather than what the traits meant about a person. Every example we looked at was so relevant and applicable to our own lives. Rhetoric and persuasion are used everywhere from presidential speeches to television advertisements. As well, it puts names to ideas about the common weaknesses in argumentative writing. It was fascinating to learn about logical fallacies and see them pointed out in the media we see every day. I will never consume television or media in the same way. This year’s English class has changed the way I think about drafting and outlining. It has become easier to get ideas on paper and in a timely manner. I have learned to develop strength in ideas and not take the easy way out. Being able to effectively and concisely communicate ideas is necessary in any career, in addition to having the ability to analyze humanity and history. English Language and Composition has truly changed the way I read and consume literature, as well as my writing process going forward.
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A H.S. STUDENT: That we will be happy to finally leave. Everything in high school has the silent motivator that it is for college, and so that we can put it on a resume or application. However, as we push ourselves to do all these things and accomplish ourselves, we sometimes don’t realize how much we grow and develop from this. These become our core memories and the start of our social habits that carry into adulthood. Some of our biggest habits and the things that ground us come from being a high school student. Just as middle school felt like yesterday to high schoolers, high school will begin to feel like yesterday as we graduate from college and enter the workforce. Our passions and hobbies grew into things we dedicated great time to in the last four years, which we will continue to prioritize. It is certainly very exciting to graduate and enter a new chapter in life like no other, no matter what post-graduation plans one may have, but we will all hold on to our high school memories with nostalgia and emotion as we grew into ourselves together.
BEST ADVICE YOU’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMAN: Have a strong understanding of what keeps you grounded and the reasons you do everything. High school brings a lot of opportunities to make someone stray from the things most important to them. As well, being a highly involved student can quickly cause one to be spread too thin and end up displeased doing all the activities that were usually a good part of their day. For example, with Student Council, it prided me to be a leader determining what happened at our school and working to put on school-wide events. Yet as I became more involved and given more tasks on behalf of the council, it began degrading to another line of my long to-do list. I told myself to remember why I joined the council and the bigger picture of its purpose. I enjoyed the connections I made through different service opportunities as well as the experience I gained in learning how to lead others. There are many relationships that tempt someone to change. High school develops the major parts of character and social habits that will be carried throughout their adult life.
BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: Aside from the typical response of learning time management and how to prioritize your agenda, balancing athletics with academics got me through high school acting as an outlet to take my mind off of the stress of classes. When I was on the golf course, I did not have time to think about studying or what I was going to do when I finally got back to my desk. My mind had to be about what the wind was doing, how the grain was growing, where the pin location was, how the ball would bounce on different parts of the green, and the three different drills I was trying to introduce to my swing. Working hard at both being a scholar and athlete gave me an incredible motivator for both activities. I saw success in both and that gave me distraction from the pressure of just one of those things. I saw this even more so in tennis, as it was more fast moving than golf. When I was on the court, I had no time to think about anything other than the ball I was about to hit. Academics and athletics rarely affected my performance in the other, it simply meant that I pulled a couple more all-nighters than everyone else. Having quickly mastered the schedule of school, sports, then more school, balancing my studies and sports was something I prided myself on and honestly enjoyed.
WHAT DOES ‘SUCCESS’ MEAN TO YOU?: Success in its biggest form is knowing that I put effort into learning something and came out having acquired a new aspect of myself to bring to the table. In terms of studies, it means that I challenged myself to take higher level courses and properly grasp the concept. It means having balanced academics with every club I was eligible for. As for sports, success is having reached the goals I set for myself at the beginning of the season, and knowing I made every effort to practice different skills. It is dedicating any free time to practicing on the putting green or forcing myself to feel the discord of changing my swing that I know will soon develop into a good habit for the mechanics of a swing. Success playing tennis is similar along the lines of trying different skills and continuing to force them despite how unfamiliar they may seem at first. As for playing the piano, it meant sitting down at nine in the evening after a busy day and simply getting my hands on the keys.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE: Playing in a male-dominated sport has always been a fun element of the game. Despite playing at an elite level, there are always reasons made up as to why a girl is not as good as her score. In high school, the most common of reasons in golf is because they play the red tees. There can be two reactions to this statement: to agree and accept it, or to prove them wrong. On my high school golf team, this phrase was commonly thrown around. It was often a joke, but every joke has an ounce of truth behind it. I knew that when I joined the team, a couple people were annoyed knowing I just took a spot from some of the varsity seeds that people competed for a chance at all season. On one of the final days of the season, as a fun practice, our coach had everyone play from the women’s tees, the reds. Sure enough, there was no player that shot a better score than me. While I was not about to be one to gloat, it gave me a little pride knowing that they learned a lesson that men and women play different tees for a reason not than women needing a shorter yardage.
FAVORITE CHARITY: The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. It works to raise money that goes to the families of children in hospitals. My student council worked with this organization raising money for Boston Children’s Hospital. They truly showed that they cared and were so grateful for our efforts. My high school raised money for about four months and held an overnight fundraiser in the final stretch. We made over $21,000 for them and they could not have been better to work with. They strive to show the message that it is not common to think about how the families are affected by a child in need of dangerous surgery, but they need as much help as the patient.
BEST ADVICE YOU EVER GOT FROM A COACH: If something is not working, do not try to get rid of it or ignore it, simply work with it. This was from my high school golf coach referring to the mechanics of a swing feeling off, but I eventually applied it to life in general. It was great advice on the course, because the usual initial reaction is to get angry and try to work against whatever is going wrong. Yet, this changed my perspective and approach to having a bad round. It made me focus on little changes as well as adjusting my mindset for the round. I learned to factor my error into each decision and play more conservatively. Accepting the kinks of a certain day tremendously helped my game, specifically the mental aspect of it. It quickly transferred to my everyday life when I ran into obstacles and was tempted to exhibit my short patience. It changed my thinking in the sense that I could actually work in parallel to the problem. Ignoring it obviously did not help the situation, but we have the ability to think critically and adapt to the environment. It added a new mental skill that completely changed my perspective on adversity.
MY HERO IS … : My brother in law, KJ. He taught me to have perspective in life and gave me many values that I am grateful for. He has always been supportive of my golf game and kept me on my toes about academics. Of all the people in my family, he and I would hit the links and simply keep swinging so that I got better and had time with a club in my hand. He constantly grilled me about academics, reminding me that I had standards to live up to and hold for my future. Most importantly, he was always honest. He never failed to let me know his true thoughts on a decision and give a little attitude with it. KJ’s role to me became more than my sister’s husband, but as a teacher, coach, and example. I have learned a lot about being a caring person beyond what you can write on paper. I owe a lot of my personality and character to his example.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO …: In 10 years, I hope to be an engineer working at a company that serves health. Engineering has fascinated me from a very young age as my dad worked in engineering and inspired most of my interest in the field. I loved learning about how things work and the theories behind why they work. Additionally, I have a personal interest in the medical world and all the new technology they create to help mitigate health problems that have never before had a treatment. I wrote my senior essay on the idea of using genetic engineering technology in humans. It opened my eyes to how many procedures must be hurdled to put a new piece of technology into clinical practice. However, scientists today have access to so many resources that help them get more information out of trials and experiments. I want to use my knowledge as an engineer to contribute to a product that helps millions of people with an illness they cannot control. I hope to see the difference I make in the world by working with a team that does such great work to save lives, and does something that truly matters for humanity.
Notable Honors:
•Secretary of Student Council
•USA Today NH Player of the Year
•Frederick Douglass + Susan B Anthony award
•Society of Women Engineers certificate of merit w/ Highest Honors
Notable charity work: Sonshine Soup Kitchen, St. Anne’s Parish, Derry Historical Society
Estimated GPA: 100.44 (weighted) & 93.78 (unweighted)
Class rank: 17/643
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.