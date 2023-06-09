AGE: 18
HOMETOWN: Methuen
FAMILY: Parents: Bill & Kelly Buckley; sisters, Emerson Buckley (16), Delaney Buckley (11)
COLLEGE PLANS: I will be attending Stanford University in Stanford, California this September, majoring in the sciences. My hope is to have a career in the medical field as a nurse, physician or something similar.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math. I enjoy math because I love the feeling I get after working through a challenging problem and finally arriving at the correct answer. Given a difficult exercise or challenge excites me, frustrates me, then excites me again when I am able to use my previous knowledge and experience to employ strategies that help lead me to a solution. I think I also like math because many of the strategies I employ to solve math problems I can also use in life. My love and appreciation for math is something that has grown over time and has picked up speed these last two years thanks in part to my math teacher, Mr. Turick. He has made math fun and meaningful through connecting math with the real world. He has also helped increase my confidence by believing in me and my abilities.
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A H.S. STUDENT: That high school students don’t always appreciate being in school and receiving an education. High school can be very challenging at times and it can be hard some mornings to wake up and muster up the strength to go through a full day of school especially if you were up late doing work or playing sports. Some students complain and say they don’t want to go, which may be true. But I do think many who do complain actually enjoy it once they are there. I have met so many fun and interesting people, learned so much about the bigger world, and met life long friends. I appreciate all of these moments as I have learned so much from them and I have grown as a person, student, and friend.
BEST ADVICE YOU’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMAN: Soak it all in — all of it — the time with friends, championship games, team trips, and even the late night studying, hard losses, and disappointments. For these are the moments that shape you — so lean into them, learn from them, appreciate them, and enjoy them.
THE BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: Being a successful student athlete is all about balance. The demands of school and sports can be pretty intense and can become overwhelming if you are not prepared (sometimes even when you are). For me, the best way I manage school, sports, family, and friends is by organizing and prioritizing my time. I map out most days and weeks making sure I make the most of all parts of my day. I try to complete as much school work during the day and then when I get to practice or my games I can focus all of my energy on what is in front of me. Getting work done during the day also frees me up to enjoy time with my family at night and allows me to get to bed at a reasonable hour.
WHAT DOES ‘SUCCESS’ MEAN?: Ralph Waldo Emerson’s poem, “Success,” hangs in our kitchen as a reminder to me that success is not always measured by how much money you make, how many awards you receive, how many good grades you receive, rather success is simply the relationships made and the difference you make in the world. Doing well in school and in sports is very important to me. I set goals, work hard and if I accomplish them I feel good and I feel successful. Winning a game, hitting a home run, scoring well on a test are all examples of times I feel successful, but making someone else happy or feel good is when I feel most successful. My favorite line of that poem is “to leave the world a bit better.”
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE: We recently hosted the Big East Tournament with seven other talented teams, a tournament we have looked forward to since freshman year. Due to COVID, we did not get the chance to compete in it freshman or sophomore year and when we finally were able to compete in it last year we fell short. We were disappointed, but determined to come back stronger. Winning it was our goal. After an exciting first day we had played our best with everyone contributing. When we made it to the championship game against St. Paul’s. When Fallon threw the final strike to seal the win, we rushed the mound. It was a moment I won’t ever forget. It was an especially great feeling to win this tournament alongside my sister, Emerson.
FAVORITE CHARITY: Having been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when I was 11, I would have to say JDRF is my favorite charity. Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF, is the world’s largest nonprofit funder of type 1 diabetes (T1D) research whose focus is finding a cure. Money raised goes to researching a cure and on their path to a cure they have helped to make life saving devices and other advancements in the management of the disease. My family and I are so appreciative of the work JDRF does.
BEST ADVICE YOU EVER GOT FROM A COACH: I’ve been fortunate through the years to have been coached by talented and knowledgeable individuals — Jim Carbone, Walter Babcock, and my hitting coach John Pandolfo. They have all given me valuable advice and through them I’ve learned to win and lose gracefully; how to be a good teammate; while focusing on hard work and teamwork more can be accomplished. The best piece of advice, however, was from my dad, who coached me for most of my childhood. His advice was to “Make the next play.” Simple words, but say so much, and can be applied on and off the field. So often in sports and life, one error or mistake can have rippling effects and can be hard to recover from.
MY HERO IS …: My mom. My mom is someone that I can always count on no matter what and someone I have looked up to my whole life. She is there for me always and without question. My mom (and my dad!) has always been my biggest supporter and over these past couple years her support and influence have helped me so much and I am so appreciative. She works so hard for my sisters and me and I know that she always wants the best for us and is always willing to help us with anything we need. She inspires me every day to be a better person. From watching her interactions with others, I have learned to help others, to forgive, to act with integrity, to always do the very best you can, and to do all things with kindness and even with a little bit of humor.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO …: Be working as a medical professional helping children manage and navigate any health challenges. I hope my influence and care helps to make people’s lives a bit better. The amazing care I received while at Children’s Hospital a few years back made me realize the impact medical professionals have on patients and I knew then that I wanted to have that same impact on children one day.
Notable Honors:
- Recipient of the James P. McLane ‘49 Senior Athletic Award
- 2-year varsity softball captain
- 2-year varsity basketball captain
- Top 3 all-time Phillips Academy Andover basketball in points, rebounds, assists, and steals
- PA basketball record holder for rebounds in a game, rebounds in a season, and double-doubles in a season
- NEPSAC All-Star
Notable charity work: A Shot For Life Home Run Derby for Cancer Research Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
Estimated GPA: 5.2
