Age: 18
Hometown: Atkinson, N.H.
Family: Parents, Paul and Susan Genest; brother, Mark; grandparents Bill and Rosemary Cullen.
College plans: “I will be attending the University of New Hampshire for Occupational Therapy. I also will be participating in their honors program.”
Favorite subject: “My favorite subject is science, specifically anatomy and physiology. I love it because I find the human body fascinating and understanding what makes us special from an anatomical standpoint is key to making advancements in the future.”
Biggest misconceptions about being a H.S. student: “It’s that we aren’t driven. I have been lucky enough to be surrounded by fellow students who are heavily involved in our athletics, student body government, and clubs and or organizations like Project Hope. Those classmates are the embodiment of hard work and dedication. They do everything in their power to be the best people they possibly can be.”
Best advice for incoming freshman: “Enjoy every moment of high school. Trust me, I know that it sounds super cliché but it really moves fast. I still feel like I have just walked into high school as a freshman scared about not finding my classes. Now as I’m writing this response I’m sitting in one of my last classes as a senior before my finals. There’s so many things to enjoy and take part in throughout high school so never take them for granted and have fun.”
Balance of being a successful student-athlete: “The key to being a successful student athlete is knowing that academics always comes first. Regardless of how much you may love the sports you participate in, you always need to get your school work done. The amount of hard work you put into your sports should be the same amount you put into your academics.”
What does success means to you: “As a future Occupational Therapist, success to me would be helping others in their health journey as well as overcoming their adversity. Money isn’t a big factor in what I want to do when I’m older and I would define my success as helping others and achieving happiness.”
Favorite moment as an athlete: “When my soccer coach, Coach Baumann, raced my teammate Julia. We were conditioning and he had us select a teammate to race against from one end of the field to the other and back. Everyone raced until the only person left was Julia and he told her to select a person to race against. Instead of one of my teammates she pointed her finger at him to challenge him to a race. He gladly accepted and they battled each other in this sprint. I don’t want to say who won for the sake of my coach but it was the funniest thing I have ever watched.”
Favorite charity: “The Plaistow Lions Club Power Packs. The Plaistow Lions Club has a partnership with the Pollard Elementary School and puts food in the hands of elementary school children on Friday to carry them through the weekend. Without their help, they would get limited to no nourishment throughout the weekend. I would collect food and or money to buy supplies. Then I would go on Sunday night to pack the Power Packs. When I was packing, I selected food and drinks I thought the elementary school kids would like for the weekend and put the items in a drawstring backpack. It opened my eyes that there are children in my own school district that have limited access to food, and I’m so proud to be a small part of helping end hunger for these children.”
Best advice from a coach: “It came from my Track & Field coach, Mark Behan, my sophomore year when I got into the Division I State Track meet for the 400 meters. I was so nervous because it was only my first time running track and I had never experienced anything like States before. I knew he could sense my anxiousness so on the day before the meet at the end of practice he handed me a note card. On one side of the card it said ‘Pre-race: Div. 1 State Meet’ routine which listed clear directions of what I should do to prepare. On the other side the card had a handwritten message that said, ‘Feel confident knowing you have done everything to be prepared and are ready to run really well. Believe in yourself, know you are among the top 400m runners in the state, compete and have fun!’ That truly has always stuck with me regardless of what sport I’m playing. It’s important to be confident in yourself and know that the hard work you have done will pay off. In my three years of getting to know Coach Mark he has become my favorite coach and more importantly a friend. His kind words will always stay with me even after I graduate from high school.”
My Hero Is… : “My grandparents are my heroes because they have done everything in their power to show me how to be the greatest person I can be. Also, they have been some of the most supportive people I’ve ever grown up with and I hope that I can be like that someday.”
In 10 years I hope to… : “Open my own occupational therapy private practice and help others overcome their struggles.”
Estimated GPA: 4.4415
Class rank: 12 of 249
Notable charity work:
Plaistow Lions Club; Power Packs: A program will put food in the hands of elementary school children on Friday to carry them through the weekend when otherwise they would get limited to no nourishment throughout the weekend. This will continue every Friday throughout the school year for these children
Life of an Owl (Student Assistance Program): Promotes the idea that positive lifestyle choices not only have a positive impact for athletes, but the on the performance of all students, whether performing in the classroom, on stage, or doing community service
Healthy Kids Running Series: Provides kids a positive, educational, and fun experience in the world of running
St. Anne Parish Ecumenical Food Pantry: To provide assistance to those in need within our parish vicinity. The purpose of the food pantry is to serve the community in the Name of God with understanding and compassion and to help people retain their dignity during stressful economic times
Notable Honors:
Exellence in Academics: Awarded to the highest academic achievers in the graduating class. Top 5%
Scholastic Honors with Distinction, 16 times
National Honor Society
