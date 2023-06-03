AGE: 18
HOMETOWN: Haverhill
FAMILY: Mother, Allyson Dawkins; father, Douglas Dawkins
COLLEGE PLANS: Fitchburg State University, Engineering with a concentration in architecture
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math. It just has always made sense to me.
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A H.S. STUDENT: It’s not as scary as it seems. You make friends pretty easily.
BEST ADVICE YOU’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMAN: Join clubs and extracurriculars. You will make friends that will be like your family. and everyone in that group has the same interest, which is pretty cool.
BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: Having a routine is extremely important. If I set a schedule of when I would do my homework after games or practices I was able to get all my work done. Sometimes if I had down time in a class I would do homework for another in that one.
WHAT DOES ‘SUCCESS’ MEAN TO YOU?: It means completing the goals that you set for yourself.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE IN H.S.: My favorite moment as an athlete was when our entire soccer team all hung out and did team bonding things on our first playoff game. This was the last game of my senior season so this entire day was very special to me.
FAVORITE CHARITY: Children with Hair Loss. I have donated my hair twice to this organization. I like how you know how exactly you are helping other people.
MY HERO IS … : My grandmother. She passed when I was in seventh grade. She had health problems but no matter what she was always in a good mood. She was probably my favorite person in the world and I admired how no matter what she was going though she never complained and always had smile on her face and always wanted to make people laugh.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO …: Have completed all my schooling, be working full time in an architecture firm, and have my own house.
Notable Honors:
National Honor Society
High honor roll 14 times (never a grade below an A)
Salutatorian
Two-time All-CAC All-Star for soccer and basketball; two-time MVP for soccer and basketball
Excellence in Education Award
Notable charity work: Donated to Children with Hair Loss
Estimated GPA: 4.4
Class rank: 4
