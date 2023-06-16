AGE: 18
FAMILY: Parents Hector and Iris Rivera; siblings Dorislyn, Hector, Yaneris, and Jordan.
COLLEGE PLANS: I will attend Merrimack College in hopes of majoring in Biology with a Pre-Vet concentration.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: In high school, my favorite subject was English as it sparked so many engaging conversations between me and my classmates.
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A H.S. STUDENT: It is said that entering your senior year is one of the best years of your life. As of now, I can say that statement needs to be corrected. As it is one of the most eventful years of your life. It’s not all rainbows and bursts of sunshine as everyone deems it to be. The stress is like no other but the result of seeing how life unfolds is worth it all.
ADVICE TO INCOMING FRESHMEN: I would give would be to always stay focused and keep your eyes on the prize. There are so many distractions and temptations placed around you in high school that will test your strength and morality. Staying focused on what matters the most to you, will make you successful in the end.
BALANCE OF BEING A STUDENT-ATHLETE: Being a student-athlete is not for the weak or the normal. It’s nowhere near being normal. It’s a lifestyle that comes with extreme dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. At times, there are moments where the struggle of balancing everything at once feels unbearable, tiring, and worthless. Yet, when you surround yourself with a supportive community whether it be your family, friends, teachers, coaches, mentors, etc., the struggle becomes easier to bear and it makes the journey more meaningful.
WHAT SUCCESS MEANS TO ME: In order to succeed, I believe that you need to be happy with what you do. You have to be satisfied with what you do in your life, in whatever ways that means to you. If you feel complete in either the most simplistic or most extravagant way, then you have succeeded in your life.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE: The best moments were the ones when we played against rival schools. The stands were more full than ever, the air was full of tense energy, and the game was one of the most exciting ones to see in the whole season. Whether the game be a volleyball game, basketball game, or softball game, the energy was like no other. Win or lose, it was one of the greatest feelings of adrenaline to experience.
BEST ADVICE FROM A COACH: My coach, Suzanne Lessard, has impacted my life like no other. Her wise words always helped guide me to greatness. One of the simplest words she had said to me, widened my vision of life as a player and as a person. She would tell at times of struggles in the game that, “She needed me.” More specifically, she needed me to step up and be a leader. Hearing those words made me put my emotions and thoughts to the side to get the job done. Sometimes you need to step up to the plate of life, put your emotions and thoughts to the side and get the job done. With the help of Coach Sue, I was able to learn that skill on and off the court.
MY HERO IS ... not just one person, but multiple individuals. At this moment in time, I have not found anyone who I believe has filled that role completely like no other. But there are many individuals such as my family, my friends, my coaches, and my teachers who have displayed a sense of heroism in my life that has assisted me in my development as a person.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO ... : Be happy. My goal in life is to find my purpose and to find satisfaction within myself and my life. I hope to have explored many parts of the world and to have experienced life like no other. I hope to have made many memories with the ones I love and to have discovered myself as a person.
Notable Honors:
National Honor Society, L-Pin Recipient for 2 years, Cregg Medal Award Recipient, Citizenship Award at Lawrence High School
GPA: 4.4
