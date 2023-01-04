Now three months into the National Hockey League season, athletes from the Eagle-Tribune region are making noise in both the NHL and American Hockey League — and even overseas.
Haverhill’s Jordan Harris continues to establish himself as a fixture on the blue line for the Montreal Canadiens in his first full professional season. The defenseman has appeared in 33 games so far this season, heading into Wednesday, averaging 18:25 of ice time. He’s scored a goal, added 10 assists and 12 penalty minutes.
North Andover’s Colin Blackwell has appeared in 30 games in his first season with the Chicago Blackhawks. The forward — who admitted to some early season struggles to the Chicago Sun Times — has notched three assists, while averaging 12:28 of ice time.
Fellow North Andoverite, goalie Joey Daccord, earned his second career NHL win in a start for the Seattle Kraken back in November. He’s spent the rest of the season excelling for the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds. He entered Wednesday 11-4-1 with two shutouts — including a 31 save masterpiece to blank the Henderson Silver Knights (AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights) the day before Christmas. He has a 2.83 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.
Veteran NHLer Zach Sanford — a former Pinkerton Academy star — opened the season for the Nashville Predators (1 goal, 1 assist in 8 games), before being assigned to the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals (1 goal, 3 assists in 14 games). He’s teammates with Tim Schaller of Merrimack, N.H.
North Andover’s Brian Pinho has has delivered a strong season for the Utica Comets, the AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. In 245 games he’s scored a team-high eight goals and added 10 assists.
Now in his 13th AHL season, ex-Pinkerton star Paul Thompson has continued his workmanlike professional career. The forward, who recently turned 34-years-old, has scored four goals and added three assists in 19 games for the Bridgeport Islanders, the AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders. With 186 career professional hockey goals, his could reach No. 200 by the end of the season.
Another ex-Pinkerton Astro, JD Dudek, has a new hockey home after signing in early December with the Genting Casino Coventry Blaze of the British Elite League, the highest level of ice hockey in the United Kingdom. He’s played in four game so far, notching a goal and an assist. Prior to that, he was playing for the Tranås AIF of the Swedish Ice Hockey Association (SIHA). He had four goals and four assists in 14 games. It was the second stint in Sweden for the veteran minor leaguer.
Former Phillips Academy (and Masconomet Regional) star Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers has continued to solidify himself as one of the NHL’s most consistent goal-scorers. The 31-year-old left wing has scored a team-high 17 goals and added 11 assists in 38 games for the Rangers. He’s likely on his way to his third straight NHL All-Star game, and now has 246 goals in 692 career NHL games.
Finally, Andover’s John McCarthy is off to a 13-18 start in his first season as head coach of the San Jose Barracuda, the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks. The 36-year-old McCarthy, a stroke survivor, entered the season as the youngest head coach in the AHL.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.