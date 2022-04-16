One thing was apparent early as the winter season played out, and the Andover High boys basketball team stacked up win after win.
Aidan Cammann was on a mission and was not about to be deterred on that quest.
The Golden Warrior senior went on to post one of the most monumental individual seasons in program history, leading his team to its first state final four in decades and in the process repeating as our Eagle-Tribune Boys Basketball MVP.
“You just won’t find a more selfless, team-oriented superstar in high school basketball,” raved his coach David Fazio. “And when we needed him, he put us on his shoulders.”
The three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and two-time Super Teamer averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists per game. The Merrimack Valley Conference Large School co-MVP was coming off a junior season in which he scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds a night. He finishes with just under 1,000 points for his career.
But it was the 2022 postseason where Cammann carved out his own piece of Andover High hoop history. The 6-foot-9 “stretch four,” in four playoff games, averaged 22.5 points under the brightest of spotlights before full houses in an absolutely loaded Division 1 bracket.
“He gave us everything he had and more,” said Fazio. “I just couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Camman joins the likes of former Warrior greats Chris Vetrano, Tommy McLaughlin, Matt Gibson, Kirk Stockwood, Mike Roberts and Sean Ryan in earning the honor of E-T MVP.
A National Honor Society student, Cammann now embarks on a huge spring and summer on the AAU circuit with the Middlesex Magic. He will enroll for a post-graduate year at Brewster Academy in the fall.
PREVIOUS EAGLE-TRIBUNE BOYS BASKETBALL MVPs
2021: Aidan Cammann, Andover; 2019-20: Dallion Johnson, Phillips/Haverhill; 2018: Luis Reynoso, Lawrence; 2017: Juan Felix Rodriguez, Lawrence; 2016: Keith Brown, Pelham; 2015: Wabissa Bede, No. Andover; 2013-14: Tyler Nelson, Central; 2012: Zach Karalis, No. Andover; 2011: Jimmy Zenevitch, Central;
2009-10: Carson Desrosiers, Central; 2008: Billy Marsden, Central; 2007: Stephen Savage, Salem; 2006: Jonathan Cruz, Central; 2005: Hector Paniagua, Lawrence; 2002-04: Chris Vetrano, Andover; 2001: Joel Gil, Central; 2000: Tommy McLaughlin, Andover; 1999: Scott Hazelton, Central;
1998: John Jacobs, Central; 1997: Brian Bettano, Methuen; 1996: Richie Barden, Methuen; 1995: Matt Gibson, Andover; 1994: Kirk Stockwood, Andover; 1993: Mike Roberts, Andover; 1992: Sean Ryan, Andover; 1991: Rigo Nunez, Lawrence; 1990: Tom Quinlan, Haverhill; also 1981: Juan Castillo, Greater Lawrence
