JJ Quill
Andover, Sr., Goalie
“He was our rock,” said coach Kevin Drew. “If he was not on, we had little chance to win.” MVC All-Star. First-year starter. Compiling 2.40 goals-against average. Made 28 saves to upset Hingham, then the No. 1-ranked team in Mass. Had 28 stops to tie arch-rival Central Catholic and 22 saves in one-goal loss to eventual state champ St. John’s Prep. Lacrosse goalie will play at Pace University.
Michael Brothers
Central Catholic, Sr., Goalie
Lone repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. MVC/DCL Division 1 co-MVP. Three-year team MVP. Delivered 2.20 goals-against average. Made 33 saves to beat Austin Prep, 23 stops to beat rival Andover and 26 saves in overtime win over Notre Dame. Lowell resident. “Mike brought the highest compete level day in and day out for four years. Always the hardest worker on the ice,” said coach DJ Conte.
Sean Grey
Central Catholic, Jr., Forward
“He’s a speedy forward with a nose for the net, but is also very defensively aware,” said coach DJ Conte. “He’s a strong skater that served many roles for us.” Scored seven goals. Added team-high 11 assists. Scored game-clinching goal in upset of Austin Prep, a goal in win over Andover and two goals in victory over Billerica. Co-captain. Repeat All-MVC/DCL Division 1.
Brendan Fitzgerald
Haverhill, Sr., Forward
All-MVC/DCL Division 3. Tied for team-high in goals (7) for Hillies that won 7 of final 9 regular season games to qualify for state tourney. Scored game-winning goal over Shawsheen. Three-year varsity player. Former varsity lacrosse player won’t play this spring due to shoulder injury. “He scored many important goals, and developed into a terrific leader,” said coach Joe Roberts.
Justin Torosian
Haverhill, Sr., Defense
“He’s a highly skilled goal-scorer with an accurate shot,” said coach Joe Roberts. Top blue-liner led Hillies in points (15) and tied for team-high in goals (7). Scored game-winning goal in victory over Shawsheen. Twice scored two goals in victories over Matignon and scored key goal in win over Methuen that snapped five-game losing streak. Golfer helped Hillies win MVC regular season title.
Owen Kneeland
Methuen, Jr., Forward
MVC/DCL Division 3 MVP. Second on Rangers in goals (15) and tops in assists (18). Recorded hat trick in win over Amesbury, scored twice in victory over Shawsheen and had key goal in victories over Bedford and Dracut. Played on top line with brother Noah. “Owen plays offense and defense for us depending on the score, and we count on him to score key goals” said Methuen head coach Bill Blackwell.
Danny Field
Methuen, Sr., Defense
Nearly left for Prep school or juniors, but returned to help Methuen match most wins (12) for program in at least 15 years. Physical defender tied for third on Rangers in goals (10). Scored game-winning goal against Bedford, had two goals in victory over Northeast and clinching goal in victory over Dracut. “Danny served as a stabilizing force in our locker room and on the ice,” said coach Bill Blackwell.
Cullen Dolan
North Andover, Sr., Forward
Team MVP. All-MVC/DCL Division 2. Led Scarlet Knights in goals (13) and points (23). Scored overtime game-winner against Lowell. Had two-goal games in victory over Somerville and tie with Cambridge. Shared top line with twin brother Teagan Dolan (8 goals). “He’s a fierce competitor who scored multiple big goals, putting us in a position to win games,” said head coach Scott Greene.
Ryan Leighton
Pinkerton, Sr., Defense
Gritty defender known for dishing out big hits and shadowing opponent’s best offensive player. Three-year varsity player. NH Division 1 honorable mention. Scored overtime game-winner in victory over archrival Londonderry. Also scored key goal in victories over Nashua South and Manchester. “He was our captain and was obviously one of the our leaders,” said coach Sam Littlefield.
Jackson Maietta
Salem, Jr., Defense
“He’s a great skater with tremendous speed, great work ethic and great leadership, said coach Mark McGinn. All-NH Division 1. Hard-hitting blue-liner. Scored hat trick in tournament victory over Manchester and once in victory over rival Pinkerton. Finished season with seven goals, and was second on Blue Devils in assists (18), trailing just MVP Brady Ferreira. Three-year varsity player has 28 career assists.
Casey Kramer
Windham, Soph., Defense
Outstanding leader was voted team captain as sophomore. “He set the tone for our team’s young defense and played in every high pressure situation,” said coach Shawn Dunn. “He has a drive to be the best and brings a special level of commitment.” Scored six goals and added nine assists in 19 games. Scored game-winning goal in upset of Salem. Two-year varsity player.
