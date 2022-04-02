Brady Ferreira may have only played two seasons for Salem High, but the high-scoring center certainly made his mark on the Blue Devils’ outstanding hockey tradition.
An Eagle-Tribune All-Star for Haverhill High in 2020, Ferreira transferred to Salem two years ago and delivered one of the most prolific seasons in Salem High history this winter. Now, he is the 2021-22 Eagle-Tribune boys hockey Player of the Year.
Ferreira led the Eagle-Tribune area with 25 goals this winter, the third most in Salem High hockey history. He also led the region in points with 49, the fifth most in Blue Devils history and set a Salem record by winning 400 of his 611 faceoffs this winter
This marks the third straight winter a Salem High player has won Eagle-Tribune MVP, following Ryan Pappalardo the last two seasons. Ferreira becomes the sixth Blue Devil to win the honor, following Pappalardo, Mitch McGinn (2017), Cody Soucy (2015), Jan Vastl (2005) and Chase Feole (2004).
Ferreira also becomes the first player to earn Eagle-Tribune boys hockey All-Star honors for two different schools since future longtime NHL tough guy Bobby Farnham earned the honors for Brooks (2006) and Phillips Academy (2008).
Ferreira scored 11 goals and added 32 assists for Haverhill High as a sophomore, and had five goals and 12 assists for the Blue Devils last winter. His father, Bobby Ferreira, played hockey at Greater Lawrence.
Big games for Ferreira this winter included three hat tricks — against Nashua South, Keene and the Manchester co-op team — and five more two-goal games.
“He could take over a game with his speed, vision and poise,” said Salem High head coach Mark McGinn. “He’s a very unselfish player.”
