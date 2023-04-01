While the allure of prep school and junior hockey began to tempt of Methuen’s Owen Kneeland prior to his senior season, he knew he couldn’t pass up one last chance to be a Ranger.
“There’s just something about high school hockey, representing your city,” said Kneeland. “I had no doubts about my decision to stay.”
The decision paid off in a big way for the forward/defenseman and the Rangers this winter.
Kneeland is our Eagle-Tribune boys hockey Player of the Year, after a brilliant senior season that saw him net a team-high 20 goals, to go with 19 assists and lead Methuen to its second straight Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Division 3 title.
Kneeland becomes just the second Ranger to ever win Eagle-Tribune boys hockey MVP, following Joe Laperriere way back in 1992. Kneeland’s also the the first Massachusetts player to earn the honor since 2018, and the first winner not from New Hampshire or Central Catholic since North Andover’s Ryan Sifferlen in 2008.
Known primarily for his scoring, Kneeland tallied hat tricks against Lowell and Cambridge, and added four more two-goal games, skating on the same line as his little brother Noah Kneeland. But he also excelled skating shifts as a defenseman when called upon.
“Owen plays offense and defense for us depending on the score, and he does both very well,” said Methuen head coach Bill Blackwell. “We also count on him for big goals, and has a knack for delivering the big score.”
Kneeland earned All-Conference honors this winter, after earning All-MVC/DCL Division 3 MVP last season, after tallying 19 goals and 19 assists.
He also led the Rangers to 12 wins in each of the last two years, matching Methuen’s most wins in at least 16 years. He’s also a pitcher for the baseball team, sporting a 2.33 ERA last spring.
