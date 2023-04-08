Darwin Jimenez
Methuen, Sr., 55 Meter
Ran to second-place finish at Division 1 states (6.52). Member of 4x200 relay that was second at All-States (1:32.25) and Division 1s (1:32.90) and fourth at MSTCA Coaches Invitational (1:33.90). Took sixth in 300 at MSTCA Northeast Invitational (36.31). Ran 1:33.20 600 and 23.43 200. “Darwin leads by example and brings a really positive energy to the team,” said coach Brittany Carpio.
Jahaziel Polanco
Central, Sr., 55 Hurdles
Ran personal record 7.98 to take fourth at Division 1 states. Was also fourth at MVC Meet. Took second at MVC Season-Opener (8.24). Member of 4x200 that was eighth at Division 1s (1:34.50). Threw shot put 34-7.75 at state relays. Starting linebacker in football. “Jazzy really stepped up this year as a leader at practice and in competition for this very young winter track team,” said coach Mike Leal.
Neil Chowdhury
Andover, Sr., 600
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Ran to All-State title (1:23.06). Also took first at MVC Meet (PR 1:22.75). Placed fourth at Division 1s (1:23.83) and sixth at New Englands (1:22.97). Won 300 at MVC Season-Opener (36.65). Ran 50.23 in 400 at New Balance Nationals. Member of 4x200 that was sixth at D1s (1:34.06). “He runs the team’s offseason workouts with kids all summer and fall,” said coach Peter Comeau.
Colin Kirn
Andover, Sr., 1,000
Ran to titles at All-States (2:30.08), Division 1s (2:32.68) and MVCs (PR 2:29.99). Was third at MSTCA Coaches Invitational (2:34.11). Member of 4x800 that was seventh at All-States (8:11.10). Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 800 outdoors and in cross country. Will run at UMass Amherst. “He’s a great example of a positive attitude, and someone who works so hard all year long,” said coach Peter Comeau.
Ryan Connolly
North Andover, Sr., Mile
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star despite battling injuries. Won Division 2 title (4:20.06). Was second at All-States (4:17.19) and third at New Englands (PR 4:16.66). Member of 4x800 that won Division 2 title (8:04.92). Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 2-mile outdoors, placing second at D2s (9:17.19) and MVP in cross country. Will run at Clemson. “Ryan’s one of the most competitive kids I’ve ever seen race,” said coach Jason Guarente.
Tam Gavenas
Phillips, Soph., 2-Mile
At New Balance Nationals scored top overall finish for a sophomore in 9:10.45 (30th overall out of 133 runners in championship division). Undefeated during regular season. Also ran top sophomore time in mile at Nationals in 4:16.50 (38th out of 128 runners). An Eagle-Tribune cross country All-Star. Native of Ethiopia. Grew up in New York City before convincing his family to move to Andover so he could run for Phillips.
Camden Reiland
North Andover, Sr., Distance
In 1,000, was second at Division 2s (2:32.15), All-States (2:32.14) and MSTCA Northeast Invitational (2:34.01) and was fourth at New Englands (PR 2:31.82). Was member of 4x800 that won Division 2 title. Ran 4:07.08 1,500-meter at New Balance Nationals, 4:23.53 mile at MSTCA Coaches Invitational and 9:39.19 2-mile at MVC Meet. Starting defender in soccer. Set school records in 800, 1,000, mile and 1,500.
Suuna Kalemera
Central Catholic, Soph., High Jump
Won MVC title with personal-best jump of 6-2, two inches better than second place. In long jump won MVC title with school-record 21-7.75, was fourth at Division 1s (21-5) and was sixth at MSTCA Relays (20-1.75). Ran on 4x200 relay that was eight at D1s. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in long jump outdoors as freshman, and won Division 2 pentathlon. “He competes well in big meets against tough competition, said coach Mike Leal.
Caleb Agbor
North Andover, Sr., Long Jump
Placed second at Division 2 Meet (PR 21-6.5), won title at MSTCA Northeast Invitational (20-10.5), was third at MSTCA D2 Relays (20-5.75) and fourth at MSTCA Pentathlon (20-6.75). Was ninth at All-States (20-0). Was team’s top finisher (27th), leading Knights to seventh-place as team at Pentathlon. Starting running back/defensive back in football. “He was the leader of our jumping group,” said coach Jason Guarente.
Thomas Galusha
Central Catholic, Soph., Shot Put
“He was one of the top shot putters in the league right out of the gate with a throw of 47 feet (personal record) in Week 1,” said Central coach Mike Leal. Placed third at MVC Meet (46-3), fifth at Division 1s (46-8.75) and sixth at MSTCA Division 1 Relays (43-10.5). Threw 45-1.75 at All-States. 6-foot-2, 282-pounder a promising offensive/defensive tackle in football. Former lacrosse player switching to track this spring.
Nate Jacques
North Andover, Sr., Utility
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. University of Buffalo track recruit. In 55-meter hurdles placed sixth at Division 2s (PR 8.16). In shot put was third at MSTCA Pentathlon (44-0) and seventh at Division 2s (PR 45-3). High jumped 6-0 at New Balance Nationals, long jumped 18-0 and ran 3:41.63 1,000-meter. Placed 24th at MSTCA Pentathlon. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in discus outdoors. All-MVC defensive lineman in football.
