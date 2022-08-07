JJ QUILL
Andover, Sr., Goalie
Pace University lacrosse recruit didn’t play goalie until junior season. MVC All-Star. Excelled in 9-8 upset of archrival North Andover. Limited Haverhill and Methuen to five goals each in victories. Eagle-Tribune hockey All-Star finished winter with 2.40 goals-against average. Called playing goalie in hockey and lacrosse very different. “He really stepped up for us,” said coach Bryan Brazill.
SHANE BURNS
Brooks, Jr., Defense/Midfield
“He’s one of the most complete long-stick middies in the ISL,” said coach Dean Charpentier. “He’s an excellent one-on-one defender, runs the transition like an offensive player and is a great leader of the defense.” Salem, N.H., resident. Captain-elect. Spent sophomore season at Central Catholic, becoming MVC All-Star. Guard for basketball team. Brother Jackson was Eagle-Tribune All-Star last spring.
WILL MCKINNON
Methuen, Sr., Attack
Set Methuen High school record with 109 career goals, despite losing sophomore season to COVID pandemic. Co-captain tallied team-high 55 goals and added 29 assists this spring. Scored season-high six goals twice, in wins over Lowell and Woburn. All-MVC. Will play lacrosse at Assumption. Top football receiver (29 catches, 451 yards in fall) and 182-pound wrestler (fourth at Division 1 North).
OLLIE LITSTER
North Andover, Sr., Attack
“Ollie probably had the hardest shot in the entire MVC,” said coach Steve Zella. “He was a dangerous weapon in our offense that could make teams pay if they weren’t ready.” Finished third on Scarlet Knights in goals (41) and points (55). Scored four goals each in matchups with Andover and eight goals in win over Chelmsford. Repeat All-MVC. Will play lacrosse at Saint Anselm.
JACK FERULLO
North Andover, Sr., Midfield
Finished second on Knights in goals (46) and points (68). Scored seven goals in win over Central Catholic and six in win over Andover. “Jack’s an explosive lefty that can create on the ball, has amazing hands and the ability to finish,” said coach Steve Zella. All-MVC. MVC All-Star running back/linebacker ran for 753 yards and six TDs in fall. May play lacrosse at Sacred Heart. Brother Brian was also lacrosse/football standout.
KYLE ZIRN
Pinkerton, Sr., Defense
Repeat All-New Hampshire Division 1. Leader of Astros’ defense that allowed just 7.1 goals per game. Limited Nashua South to three goals in tournament win and Salem to one goal in victory. Also contributed to offense, scoring goal in win over Londonderry and adding assist in Nashua South win. Also plays longstick midfield. Will play lacrosse at Roger Williams University.
COLE FRANK
Pinkerton, Soph., Faceoffs
Absolutely dominant in faceoff circle. Was 20 for 20 on faceoffs in state tourney win over Nashua South, 21 for 23 in upset victory over archrival Londonderry and won 16 faceoffs in tourney loss to eventual state champ Bishop Guertin. “He was huge all year,” said coach Steve Gaudreau. “You can see that those extra possessions from his wins were turning into goals.” Repeat All-MVC.
BRAIDEN BOWMAN
Timberlane, Jr., Attack/Midfield
Led Division 2 semifinalists in goals (61) and was second in points (85). Had 15 attack caused turnovers. “He’s always were he should be,” said coach Ken Blaszka. “He was a scalpel on offense. He scored 12 goals in the semifinals (win over St. Thomas). We put the game on his shoulders and he made it happen.” All-NH Division 2. Scored once in Division 2 semifinals.
ETHAN GERRY
Timberlane, Sr., Attack
Led Owls in points (92) and was second in goals (59). Had 17 attack caused turnovers, setting a school record. “He was the hammer for our offense,” said coach Ken Blaszka. “He played on the left side as a right-handed player and did it all for us.” All-NH Division 2. Had huge games against Derryfield and Hollis-Brookline. Scored a goal in Division 2 semifinals.
BRADY MARSTEN
Timberlane, Jr., Goalie
“He was the best goalie in New Hampshire Division 2,” said coach Ken Blaszka. “Our team rode his ability to stop the ball all year. He is a great player who is going to be even better next year.” Backbone of Owls squad that advanced to second straight Division 2 semifinals. Made 188 saves, with a .690 save percentage. Committed to play lacrosse at Saint Michael’s College.
ALEX RYAN
Windham, Sr., Attack
Leader of Jaguars that advanced to Division 2 semifinals for the second time in program history and finished with 15-4 record. All-NH Division 2. Committed to play lacrosse at Bentley University. Scored game-high six goals in Windham’s heartbreaking 11-8 loss to Derryfield in Division 2 semifinals. Plays club lacrosse for elite New Hampshire Tomahawks.
