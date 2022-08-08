Heading into his senior year, North Andover’s Charlie Dean felt the urge to return home.
That move, it turns out, worked out brilliantly for Dean and North Andover High.
After two years away playing for the Governor’s Academy, Dean returned to North Andover High this spring. He delivered a stellar homecoming, and now he is our Eagle-Tribune Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year.
Dean becomes the first Scarlet Knight to earn the honor since Matt Moody in 2015. Jim Connolly (2004-05) is the only other Knight to earn the honor, which was introduced in 2000.
“Charlie Dean was one of the most, if not the most dangerous player in the entire conference,” said coach Steve Zella. “His scoring is mostly because of his explosive dodging skills, his ability to finish, and his ability to draw quick doubles and find the open man on the back side to make plays for our team.”
For the season, Dean led the Scarlet Knights in points (96) and was second in goals (45). He scored six goals and added seven assists win wins over Central Catholic and four goals and five assists against BC High. He tallied five goals and four assists in the Knights’ state tournament win over Westford Academy. He was a unanimous All-Merrimack Valley Conference pick.
“He’s a guy that doesn’t care about the stats,” said Zella. “He just cares about winning.”
Next up, Dean will play lacrosse for Saint Anselm College, where he will team up with North Andover teammate and Eagle-Tribune All-Star Ollie Litster.
“Charlie makes the guys around him better,” said Zella. “He is just an exciting player to coach, and a lot of the top high school coaches that were around have been talking about him, his shooting abilities, and the talents that he possesses.”
