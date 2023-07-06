When Pinkerton’s Cole Frank was in the faceoff X this spring, it was pure domination.
The junior midfielder won 88 percent of his draws this season — 326 of 370 attempts — on his way to becoming the 2023 Eagle-Tribune boy lacrosse Player of the Year.
“Cole has worked hard at it. Like any good faceoff guy, he has good athleticism, he’s good on groundballs, he has quick hands and he’s still working at it,” said Pinkerton head coach Steve Gaudreau.
Frank’s faceoff prowess helped lead Pinkerton to its first Division I state championship game since 2019. And he doesn’t just muscle people off the ball, or is just quick with his hands. Rather, he has different ways of coming out of the circle with the possession.
“There’s not just one thing that he does. He offers a variety of different options depending on what other teams are trying to do against him,” said Gaudreau. “Most teams use their long-poles against him, a lot of teams try to double-team him off the faceoff, and a lot of people try to be very physical with him.”
His dominance on the draws earned him selections to the USA All American and New Hampshire Division I All-State teams, and he’s now a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. In addition to the draws, he contributed 11 goals and 10 assists on the season.
Frank has another year of tormenting opposing faceoff players, before he heads off to play at Division 1 Lehigh University.
