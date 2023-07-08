Michaud mug

Caden Michaud

CADEN MICHAUD

Pinkerton Academy, Junior

100 meter

"Caden brings speed and spreads his competitive spirit," said Pinkerton coach Carol Quarles. Placed fourth at both New Hampshire Meet of Champions (11.08) and Division Is (11.38). Placed 13th at New Englands (11.33). Ran 10.95 during season, second best in area. Anchored 4x100 that won NH Division I title (43.05) and was fourth at New Englands (42.93). Running back in football ran for 415 yards and scored six TDs last fall. Sister Kennedy an Astro softball standout.

Vigo Catala mug

Nataenel Vigo catala

 

NATANAEL VIGO CATALA

Haverhill High, Junior

400 meter

Set Eagle-Tribune area all-time record with 47.82, placing second at Division 1 Meet. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Won Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational title (49.47), earning Athlete of the Meet. Also won Weston Twilight Invitational title (48.17). Won 200 at Andover Boosters (22.32, second in area). Postseason was cut short by injury. Eagle-Tribune 2023 indoor track MVP after winning All-State title in 300 (34.37). "He is one of the best runners in the state," said coach Mike Maguire.

Chowdhury mug

Neil Chowdhury

NEIL CHOWDHURY

Andover High, Senior

Sprints

In 400, placed second at Meet of Champions (49.44), won Andover Boosters (49.89), was fifth at Division 1s (49.05, second best in area) and eighth at New Englands (49.87). In 200 was third at MVCs (22.47, fourth in area). Ran 11.14 in 100 dash. Member of 4x400 that won MVC title (3:32.11), and 4x100 that was second at MVCs (44.10). Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 600 in indoor track. Eagle-Tribune Scholar-Athlete nominee from Andover. Will run at Tufts.

Connolly mug

Ryan Connolly

RYAN CONNOLLY

North Andover High, Senior

800 meter

"He's the most talented distance runner in North Andover history," said coach Steve Nugent. UMass Amherst track recruit. Won titles at Meet of Champions (1:54.11) and Division 2s (area-best 1:53.38), setting a school record. In mile, ran second fastest time in Eagle-Tribune area history (4:13.34) at Sports Elite Mile Invitational and won Division 2 title (4:21.37). Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Eagle-Tribune MVP in cross country and All-Star in indoor track in mile.

Reiland mug

Camden Reiland

CAMDEN REILAND

North Andover High, Senior

Mile

Placed third at Division 2s (4:24.51). Ran 4:23.00 (second best in area) at Glenn D. Loucks Games. In 800, was second at MVCs (1:57.36) and eighth at Division 2s (1:57.14, third in area). In 2-mile, ran 9:57.49 (fourth in area). Member of 4x800 that won MVC title (8:18.31) and was fifth at Division 2s (8:06.44). Eagle-Tribune indoor track All-Star and starting defender in soccer. Won Michael Byron Award for best scholar-athlete at North Andover. Headed to Clemson.

GAVENAS mug

Tam Gavenas

TAM GAVENAS

Phillips Academy, Sophomore

2-Mile

Andover resident. No. 2 sophomore in the country and No. 23 placer overall in 2-mile in championship division at New Balance Nationals (area-best 9:05.41), breaking 39-year-old school record. Placed second in 3,000-meter (8:36.28) and 1,500-meter (3:55.47) at the Division 1 NEPSTA Championship. Ran 4:25.15 mile at New Balance Nationals. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in indoor track (2-mile) and in cross country. Moved to Andover with family to run track at Phillips.

Colin Kirn mug

Colin Kirn

COLIN KIRN

Andover High, Senior

Distance

In 800, won MVC title (1:53.82, second in area), placed third at Meet of Champions (1:55.42) and fourth at Division 1s (1:56.12). Ran 4:26.81 in mile (third in area) and 49.94 in 400 (third in area). Member of 4x400 relay that won MVC title (3:32.11) and 4x800 that was sixth at Division 1s (8:01.70) and 10th in emerging elite division at New Balance Nationals  (8:02.60). Eagle-Tribune All-Star in cross country and indoor track (1,000). Will run at UMass Amherst.

Jacques mug

Nate Jacques

NATE JACQUES

North Andover High, Senior

110 meter Hurdles

Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Will run at University of Buffalo. Won titles at MVCs (14.97) and Andover Boosters Meet (14.93). Placed second at Division 2s (area-leading 14.48). In discus, won MVC title (152-6), was third at Division 2s (142-7) and fourth at Meet of Champions (area-best 153-6). Was fifth in shot put at MVCs (43-6.75) and fourth at Division 2s in high jump (6-2). Sixth at North Decathlon (5,463 points). Eagle-Tribune All-Star defensive lineman in football and in indoor track.

Ba mug

Ibrahima Ba

IBRAHIMA BA

Methuen High, Junior

400 meter Hurdles

Placed fourth at MVCs (1:00.26), fifth at Andover Boosters (1:01.30) and eighth at Division 1s in area-leading 58.33. Ran 18.74 in 110 hurdles, 57.24 in 400 and long jumped 18-9. Member of 4x400 relay that placed eighth at MVCs (3:44.06) and 12th at Division 1s (3:31.19). 5-foot-10, 165-pounder was starting receiver and defensive back for football team that advanced to Division 1 semifinals.

Agbor mug

Caleb Agbor

CALEB AGBOR

North Andover High, Senior

Long Jump

Placed third at Division 2s with school-record 22-9.5 (best in area), and at MVCs (20-11). Won Andover Boosters title (22-8.25) and was third at MSTCA Multifest (20-6). Won MVC title in triple jump (42-5) and was second at MSTCA North Decathlon (42-11.25, best in area). Won Division 2 outdoor Pentathlon (3,030). In high jump, was fourth at MVCs (6-0) and third at Andover Boosters (6-0). Will jump at New Haven. Starting defensive back/running back in football.

Harvey Lys mug

Harvey Lys

HARVEY LYS

Andover High, Junior

High Jump

Won title at Andover Boosters (6-2) and was second at MVCs and Division 2s (both area-best 6-4). Placed fifth at Meet of Champions (6-2). Also won MSTCA Relay Invitational (6-2.75). In long jump, won MVC title (21-0.5) and was seventh at Division 1s (21-3.75). Long jumped 21-5.25 (fourth in area) at MSTCA Division 1 Relays. Placed sixth at Andover Boosters in 110 hurdles (15.74, fifth in area). Placed fourth in decathlon at MSTCA Multifest (2,916 points).

Henry Metivier mug

Henry Metivier

HENRY METIVIER

Lawrence High, Sophomore

Triple Jump

Delivered breakout spring. Won MVC Freshman/Sophomore Meet title with 41-4 (third in area). Also won long jump 22-1.5 (second best in area) at Freshman/Sophomore Meet. "He left us speechless at (that) meet. He flies," the Lawrence track Twitter page posted. Placed fifth in long jump at Andover Boosters (20-8.5). Placed 18th at North Decathlon (4,597 points, fourth for a local). Ran 11.67 in 100 dash.

Ryan Swenson mug

RYAN SWENSON

Andover High, Senior

Pole Vault

Swept through the major postseason meets, scoring wins at MVCs (14-0, best in area), Division 1s (14-0), Meet of Champions (14-0) and Andover Boosters (12-6). Also won event at MSTCA Relays (11-11.75) and was second at Ottaviani Invitational (12-6). Made huge leap after placing sixth at Division 1s at junior (12-0).  "Ryan really lived up to the greatness of Andover pole vaulting. He's a real student of the event," said coach Peter Comeau. Will vault at RIT.

Galusha mug

Thomas Galusha

THOMAS GALUSHA

Central Catholic, Sophomore

Shot Put

Threw area-best 50-4.5 to take third at Andover Boosters. "Throwing over 50 feet as sophomore is an impressive accomplishment," said Central coach Mike Leal. "Thomas was our most dominant and consistent performer this year." Won MVC title (48-0.25), placed third at Division 2s (48-10), first at MVC Freshman/Sophomore Meet (48-5.5) and 15th at Meet of Champions (46-4.5). Eagle-Tribune indoor track All-Star (PR 47-0). Promising offensive/defensive tackle in football.

Gosselin mug

Keenan Gosselin

KEENAN GOSSELIN

North Andover High, Senior

Discus

"Keenan is one of the most versatile and talented athletes we have ever had at North Andover," said coach Steve Nugent. Placed second at MVCs (139-3), Division 2s (149-7, second in area) and Andover Boosters (145-9). In javelin, was third at Meet of Champions (area-leading 170-6), Division 2s (161-0) and MVCs (157-9). Took fourth at MVCs in shot put (43-7). Placed 12th at North Decathlon (4,933 points). Former distance runner. Will compete at RIT.

Colby Carbone mug

Colby Carbone

COLBY CARBONE

North Andover High, Senior

Javelin

Placed seventh at New Englands (167-8, second in area). Won titles at Andover Boosters (154-9) and MVCs (165-0). Placed second at Division 2s (166-9) and fifth at Meet of Champions (166-4). Second-year track athlete. Threw shot put 41-8. "Colby's a quiet leader and a fierce competitor who definitely left his mark on the program," said coach Steve Nugent. All-MVC 195-pound wrestler placed sixth at Division 1s.

