CADEN MICHAUD
Pinkerton Academy, Junior
100 meter
"Caden brings speed and spreads his competitive spirit," said Pinkerton coach Carol Quarles. Placed fourth at both New Hampshire Meet of Champions (11.08) and Division Is (11.38). Placed 13th at New Englands (11.33). Ran 10.95 during season, second best in area. Anchored 4x100 that won NH Division I title (43.05) and was fourth at New Englands (42.93). Running back in football ran for 415 yards and scored six TDs last fall. Sister Kennedy an Astro softball standout.
NATANAEL VIGO CATALA
Haverhill High, Junior
400 meter
Set Eagle-Tribune area all-time record with 47.82, placing second at Division 1 Meet. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Won Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational title (49.47), earning Athlete of the Meet. Also won Weston Twilight Invitational title (48.17). Won 200 at Andover Boosters (22.32, second in area). Postseason was cut short by injury. Eagle-Tribune 2023 indoor track MVP after winning All-State title in 300 (34.37). "He is one of the best runners in the state," said coach Mike Maguire.
NEIL CHOWDHURY
Andover High, Senior
Sprints
In 400, placed second at Meet of Champions (49.44), won Andover Boosters (49.89), was fifth at Division 1s (49.05, second best in area) and eighth at New Englands (49.87). In 200 was third at MVCs (22.47, fourth in area). Ran 11.14 in 100 dash. Member of 4x400 that won MVC title (3:32.11), and 4x100 that was second at MVCs (44.10). Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 600 in indoor track. Eagle-Tribune Scholar-Athlete nominee from Andover. Will run at Tufts.
RYAN CONNOLLY
North Andover High, Senior
800 meter
"He's the most talented distance runner in North Andover history," said coach Steve Nugent. UMass Amherst track recruit. Won titles at Meet of Champions (1:54.11) and Division 2s (area-best 1:53.38), setting a school record. In mile, ran second fastest time in Eagle-Tribune area history (4:13.34) at Sports Elite Mile Invitational and won Division 2 title (4:21.37). Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Eagle-Tribune MVP in cross country and All-Star in indoor track in mile.
CAMDEN REILAND
North Andover High, Senior
Mile
Placed third at Division 2s (4:24.51). Ran 4:23.00 (second best in area) at Glenn D. Loucks Games. In 800, was second at MVCs (1:57.36) and eighth at Division 2s (1:57.14, third in area). In 2-mile, ran 9:57.49 (fourth in area). Member of 4x800 that won MVC title (8:18.31) and was fifth at Division 2s (8:06.44). Eagle-Tribune indoor track All-Star and starting defender in soccer. Won Michael Byron Award for best scholar-athlete at North Andover. Headed to Clemson.
TAM GAVENAS
Phillips Academy, Sophomore
2-Mile
Andover resident. No. 2 sophomore in the country and No. 23 placer overall in 2-mile in championship division at New Balance Nationals (area-best 9:05.41), breaking 39-year-old school record. Placed second in 3,000-meter (8:36.28) and 1,500-meter (3:55.47) at the Division 1 NEPSTA Championship. Ran 4:25.15 mile at New Balance Nationals. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in indoor track (2-mile) and in cross country. Moved to Andover with family to run track at Phillips.
COLIN KIRN
Andover High, Senior
Distance
In 800, won MVC title (1:53.82, second in area), placed third at Meet of Champions (1:55.42) and fourth at Division 1s (1:56.12). Ran 4:26.81 in mile (third in area) and 49.94 in 400 (third in area). Member of 4x400 relay that won MVC title (3:32.11) and 4x800 that was sixth at Division 1s (8:01.70) and 10th in emerging elite division at New Balance Nationals (8:02.60). Eagle-Tribune All-Star in cross country and indoor track (1,000). Will run at UMass Amherst.
NATE JACQUES
North Andover High, Senior
110 meter Hurdles
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Will run at University of Buffalo. Won titles at MVCs (14.97) and Andover Boosters Meet (14.93). Placed second at Division 2s (area-leading 14.48). In discus, won MVC title (152-6), was third at Division 2s (142-7) and fourth at Meet of Champions (area-best 153-6). Was fifth in shot put at MVCs (43-6.75) and fourth at Division 2s in high jump (6-2). Sixth at North Decathlon (5,463 points). Eagle-Tribune All-Star defensive lineman in football and in indoor track.
IBRAHIMA BA
Methuen High, Junior
400 meter Hurdles
Placed fourth at MVCs (1:00.26), fifth at Andover Boosters (1:01.30) and eighth at Division 1s in area-leading 58.33. Ran 18.74 in 110 hurdles, 57.24 in 400 and long jumped 18-9. Member of 4x400 relay that placed eighth at MVCs (3:44.06) and 12th at Division 1s (3:31.19). 5-foot-10, 165-pounder was starting receiver and defensive back for football team that advanced to Division 1 semifinals.
CALEB AGBOR
North Andover High, Senior
Long Jump
Placed third at Division 2s with school-record 22-9.5 (best in area), and at MVCs (20-11). Won Andover Boosters title (22-8.25) and was third at MSTCA Multifest (20-6). Won MVC title in triple jump (42-5) and was second at MSTCA North Decathlon (42-11.25, best in area). Won Division 2 outdoor Pentathlon (3,030). In high jump, was fourth at MVCs (6-0) and third at Andover Boosters (6-0). Will jump at New Haven. Starting defensive back/running back in football.
HARVEY LYS
Andover High, Junior
High Jump
Won title at Andover Boosters (6-2) and was second at MVCs and Division 2s (both area-best 6-4). Placed fifth at Meet of Champions (6-2). Also won MSTCA Relay Invitational (6-2.75). In long jump, won MVC title (21-0.5) and was seventh at Division 1s (21-3.75). Long jumped 21-5.25 (fourth in area) at MSTCA Division 1 Relays. Placed sixth at Andover Boosters in 110 hurdles (15.74, fifth in area). Placed fourth in decathlon at MSTCA Multifest (2,916 points).
HENRY METIVIER
Lawrence High, Sophomore
Triple Jump
Delivered breakout spring. Won MVC Freshman/Sophomore Meet title with 41-4 (third in area). Also won long jump 22-1.5 (second best in area) at Freshman/Sophomore Meet. "He left us speechless at (that) meet. He flies," the Lawrence track Twitter page posted. Placed fifth in long jump at Andover Boosters (20-8.5). Placed 18th at North Decathlon (4,597 points, fourth for a local). Ran 11.67 in 100 dash.
RYAN SWENSON
Andover High, Senior
Pole Vault
Swept through the major postseason meets, scoring wins at MVCs (14-0, best in area), Division 1s (14-0), Meet of Champions (14-0) and Andover Boosters (12-6). Also won event at MSTCA Relays (11-11.75) and was second at Ottaviani Invitational (12-6). Made huge leap after placing sixth at Division 1s at junior (12-0). "Ryan really lived up to the greatness of Andover pole vaulting. He's a real student of the event," said coach Peter Comeau. Will vault at RIT.
THOMAS GALUSHA
Central Catholic, Sophomore
Shot Put
Threw area-best 50-4.5 to take third at Andover Boosters. "Throwing over 50 feet as sophomore is an impressive accomplishment," said Central coach Mike Leal. "Thomas was our most dominant and consistent performer this year." Won MVC title (48-0.25), placed third at Division 2s (48-10), first at MVC Freshman/Sophomore Meet (48-5.5) and 15th at Meet of Champions (46-4.5). Eagle-Tribune indoor track All-Star (PR 47-0). Promising offensive/defensive tackle in football.
KEENAN GOSSELIN
North Andover High, Senior
Discus
"Keenan is one of the most versatile and talented athletes we have ever had at North Andover," said coach Steve Nugent. Placed second at MVCs (139-3), Division 2s (149-7, second in area) and Andover Boosters (145-9). In javelin, was third at Meet of Champions (area-leading 170-6), Division 2s (161-0) and MVCs (157-9). Took fourth at MVCs in shot put (43-7). Placed 12th at North Decathlon (4,933 points). Former distance runner. Will compete at RIT.
COLBY CARBONE
North Andover High, Senior
Javelin
Placed seventh at New Englands (167-8, second in area). Won titles at Andover Boosters (154-9) and MVCs (165-0). Placed second at Division 2s (166-9) and fifth at Meet of Champions (166-4). Second-year track athlete. Threw shot put 41-8. "Colby's a quiet leader and a fierce competitor who definitely left his mark on the program," said coach Steve Nugent. All-MVC 195-pound wrestler placed sixth at Division 1s.
