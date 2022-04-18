Jordany Volquez had a brilliant 2021 spring track season. Good enough to be named Eagle-Tribune MVP most years.
But even with his All-State title and his blazing No. 2 all-time 14.08 time in the 110 hurdles, he was nosed out by multi-event North Andover star Peter Martel.
This winter, the Lawrence High senior left nothing to chance. He won the 55-meter hurdles at the 34th annual New Englands in 7.31 seconds. That tied the meet record by future Stanford University star Myles Bradley of Norwich, Conn., in 2005. It also set the Mass. state record. Myles holds the New England all-meets record of 7.26.
Volquez, who signed with Division 1 North Carolina A&T, won Division 1 States in 7.58 and was second to Princeton recruit Easton Tan of Winchester at All-States: 7.36 to 7.43.
In 2020 he set the New England sophomore record of 7.51.
Lawrence coach Jonathan Speing said, “He had an amazing season. He’s super dedicated. He dealt with a hamstring injury which cost him about a month. He stayed upbeat and positive. I don’t put a ceiling on Jordany. He has no limits. He’s hyper competitive.”
He also ran a 6.60 55 meters and a 35.93 300. Speing thought he could have won a state title in the 300 but he stuck with just the hurdles after the hamstring injury.
