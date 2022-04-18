ETHAN PATER
Central Catholic Jr., 55 meters
Ran personal best 6.77 for fifth at MVCs. Showed great range. Asked coaches to run 4x400 then led Raiders to sixth at New Englands (3:30.42) and third at All-States (3:31.50). Had 51.6 split at New Englands. Also ran on 4x200. Captain-elect. 5-9, 150-pounder from Pelham. Coach Mike Leal said, “He came out of the woodwork. He was a nice surprise.”
NATAENEL VIGO CATALA
Haverhill Soph., 300 meters
Ran personal best 36.79 for 13th at All-States. Runner-up at MVCs (37.00) and 8th at Division 1 States (36.83). Led 4x400 to MVC Meet title in 3:33.65. Tewksbury star Alex Arbogast beat fast-closing Hillie at MVCs by a hundredth of a second. At 6-1, played freshman basketball last winter. Coach Mike Maguire said, “He’s a good kid, humble and a good leader.”
NEIL CHOWDHURY
Andover Jr., 600 meters
Runner-up at MVCs (1:23.88), seventh at Division 1 States (1:24.82), sixth at All-States (1:23.96) and eighth at New Englands (1:23.83). Member of 4x800 team which placed fifth at Division 1 States in 8:22.22. Extremely versatile. Also ran a 6.77 55 meters, 1:06.24 500 (against all collegians) and 2:02.55 800. Ran a 50.59 400 last spring. Standout middle school hoopster.
COLIN KIRN
Andover Jr., 1,000 meters
Runner-up at MVCs (2:31.53) and Division 1 States (2:33.88). Took fourth at All-States (2:32.86). Ran a 1:29.77 600. Member of 4x800 which was fifth at Division 1 States (8:22.22). His 1:56.01 800 at New Balance Nationals ranks 16th all-time in area. Tribune cross country All-Star. Coach Peter Comeau said, “He’s so determined. He told me, ‘Coach, I want to have a great season.’”
FREDDY COLEMAN
Methuen Sr., Mile
Runner-up at MVCs (4:32.42), eighth at Division 1 States (4:25.19) and 10th at All-States (4:24.16). Ran 4:24.44 at New Balance Nationals. Anchored sprint medley with a 1:59.04 800 leg at Nationals. Was out for a couple months after cross country (hip injury). UMass Lowell recruit. Coach Kevin Alliette said, “He loves to run. I think he can 4:20/9:30 this spring.”
RYAN CONNOLLY
North Andover Jr., 2-Mile
Won MVCs in 9:44.83. In mile, Division 2 state champ (4:21.78) and eighth at All-States (4:23.73). Ran 1:55.91 FAT timed 4x800-meter relay split at New Balance Nationals. Team ran school-record 7:56.62 (6th all-time in area). Ran a 2:42.99 1,000. Coach Jason Guarente said, “He’s one of the fiercest runners I’ve ever seen. He’s a really good kid.”
ETHAN MUGWANYA
Haverhill Sr., High Jump
His career best 6-2 jump tied him for second at All-States. Placed third at MVCs and second at Division 1 states, leaping 5-10 both times. Cleared 6-0 early in season. Sixth at MVCs in 55 hurdles (8.64). Ran on 4x200 team. Battled shin injury. Team MVP. Moved from North Andover to Woburn then junior year to Haverhill. Coach Mike Maguire called him “a really good teammate.”
NATE WILLIAMS
North Andover Sr., Shot Put
Won MVCs (46-7) and seventh (48-2.25) at Division 2 States. Threw 45-4.5 at All-States and 45-8 in regular season. Imposing 6-foot-6. Best throw last spring was 44-4.5. Played basketball as a junior but also threw in Fall 2 season. Just won Mr. North Andover talent show. Coach Jason Guarente said, “He’s a well-rounded kid. He’s fully involved at North Andover High.”
NATE JACQUES
North Andover Jr., Pentathlon
Placed 11th out of 97 competitors at State Meet, scoring 2,755 points. Also took third in MVC 55 hurdles in 8.24, threw the shot 45-5.75, high jumped 6-foot (to win MVCs) and long jumped 18-1.25. Coach Jason Guarente said, “No matter where we put him in he was successful.” Eagle-Tribune All-Star last spring (150-2, discus). 6-1, 200-pounder. Football starter.
COACH OF YEAR
Jason Guarente, North Andover
Larry Klimas Award winner as our Coach of Year. First-year head coach guided Knights to regular season, MVC Meet and Division 2 state titles. Elementary school phys ed teacher in town. Saugus High grad (SHS ‘09) high jumped 6-6.75 at UNH. Mom, Barbara Guarente, is longtime Saugus field hockey coach. His twin brother, Matt, is Chelmsford’s head track coach.
