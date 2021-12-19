Few truly understand what it takes to journey from the bottom of the standings to the peak like Timberlane’s Cooper Kelley does.
After all, Kelley was a starting offensive lineman and linebacker on the Owls team that went winless in 2019. And, this fall, he was the backbone of a Timberlane squad that demolished the competition on the way to a state championship.
After leading Timberlane to a 12-0 record and the Division 2 state title, hard-hitting Kelley is our Eagle-Tribune defensive MVP. He also earned New Hampshire Division 2 East MVP honors.
Kelley becomes the first Timberlane athlete to ever win Eagle-Tribune defensive MVP. The award was established in 1989. Owls legend Kyle Harrington won Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP in 2001, the last time Timberlane won a state football title.
The 5-foot-10, 220-pound Kelley was the driving force behind a defense that allowed just 9.2 points per game this fall. The Owls surrendered just three touchdowns in three postseason games.
From his inside linebacker position, Kelley registered 56 tackles this season, despite often sitting out the second half of the team’s many blowouts. He made eight tackles in the championship game, and finished his career with 169 stops.
Kelley was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star offensive lineman last fall, and continued to open holes for an offense that scored 461 points (38.4 points per game).
“Cooper plays with speed and physicality and is a punishing tackler,” said coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “He sets the bar for us in the weight room, on the practice field and in the film room.”
Football might not even by Kelley’s best sport. He was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star 220-pound wrestler last winter, going 10-0 with 10 pins.
