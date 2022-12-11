WILL SHEEHAN
Andover, Sr., Defensive Line
Defensive end registered 71 tackles, 29 solo, five for a loss, and four sacks. Also knocked down five passes, and intercepted two passes in win over North Andover. Made 15 tackles in Andover’s first win over Central Catholic since 2012 and 13 tackles, two for a loss, in win over Methuen. Made 120 tackles in three-year varsity career. Excellent blocker at tight end/H-back. “He was an exceptional leader,” said coach E.J. Perry.
JADEN WIGGINS
Central Catholic, Sr., Defensive Line
Committed to play for Division 1-A UMass Amherst. All-Scholastic. All-MVC Division 1. Made 69 tackles, 19 for a loss, and 7.5 sacks. “He was as good a defensive lineman as I saw all season,” said coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “He was the leader of our linemen all season.” 6-foot, 255-pounder excelled at guard on offense. Brother of former Eagle-Tribune All-Star Jermaine Wiggins Jr. Son of ex-Patriot Jermaine Wiggins.
ANESTI TOUMA
Methuen, Sr., Defensive Line
“Anesti is one of the best-two way players in the state,” said coach Tom Ryan. “If people are looking for someone for their sons to emulate then Anesti is it.” Defensive end/outside linebacker finished season with 56 tackles, 11 for loss. Had huge red zone tackle in playoff win over Brockton. Tight end caught 30 catches for 344 yards and 9 TDs, including 98 receiving yards and two TDs in playoff Brockton win. All-MVD Division 1.
JOE JEAN
Methuen, Sr., Defensive Line
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Dominated at nose guard at just 5-foot-10, 175 pounds. Made 54 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 47 quarterback pressures. Had 10 tackles and two sacks in tourney win over Brockton and 10 tackles, four for loss, in near upset of Andover. All-MVC Division 1. Team defensive MVP. “He is the best nose guard I’ve ever coached,” said Methuen coach Tom Ryan. “His explosiveness is unmatched.”
JACKSON CONNERS -MCCARTHY
Brooks, Sr., Linebacker
“Jackson was a linebacker who could cover an opponent’s best player but also be a physical run stopper and a great blitzer,” said coach Pat Foley. Andover resident made 22 tackles, added two sacks, forced a fumble and made two interceptions, one he returned for a touchdown. Receiver made 22 catches for 386 yards and four TDs despite double coverage. Division 1-A recruited was committed to Buffalo.
JOEL MIRELES
Brooks, Jr., Linebacker
Top tackler for Brooks squad that went from 1-7 in 2021 to 8-1 this fall. Lawrence resident. Made 75 tackles, seven sacks, forced a fumble and blocked a punt he returned for a touchdown. 6-foot-1, 225-pound fullback excelled as blocker and scored four touchdowns. Began high school career at Governor’s Academy. “Joel was our leader on defense and brought an extremely physical presence,” said coach Pat Foley.
SEAN MERCURI
Central Catholic, Sr. Linebacker
All-Scholastic. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Made 106 tackles, 15 for a loss, six sacks, an interception, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery. “He’s an elite linebacker and as tough a players as I’ve ever coached,” said coach Chuck Adamopoulos. Bruising running back had 43 carries for 274 yards three TDs. Being recruited by Division 1-AA schools. Brother Mike starred for Central and Merrimack College football.
COLE YENNACO
Pinkerton, Sr., Linebacker
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. In the middle of every big play for Astros defense that surrendered 15.3 points a game to in-state foes on the way to Division 1 semifinals. Bruising fullback tied for second in area in touchdowns (22), while rushing for 725 yards on 126 carries. Eagle-Tribune All-Star catcher hit .338 for state champs last spring. Will play baseball at Merrimack College. Dad is former Red Sox prospect Jay Yennaco.
AIDAN GOSS
Windham, Sr., Linebacker
Came up huge in big games. Made immense sack in final drive of comeback victory over Salem. Had 10 tackles in 21-point comeback win over Concord. For season made 88 tackles, 26 for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Also played defensive line and started on offensive line.”He played sideline to sideline with incredible instincts, power, and speed,” said coach Jack Byrne. “He was one of the best linebackers in the state.” Division 2/3 recruit.
MATTHIAS LATHAM
Central Catholic, Sr., Defensive Back
“He’s a great leader on defense, calling out coverages and motion adjustments, and one of the smartest players that I have coached,” said coach Chuck Adamopoulos. Made 58 tackles, four for loss, an interception, and four pass breakups. Starting running back notched 74 carries for 639 yards and 11 TDs. Ran for 152 yards against archrival Andover. Has offer from Stonehill football. Throws javelin in track.
MARKYS BRIDGEWATER
Central Catholic, Sr., Defensive Back
Shut-down cover cornerback made 23 tackles and 10 pass breakups. Starting running back rushed for team-high 886 yards and 11 TDs on 82 carries and caught 10 passes for 209 yards and three TDs. Ran for 95 yards and two TDs in tourney win over Everett and 153 yards in win over Braintree. “He’s an electric runner and great in coverage,” said coach Chuck Adamopoulos. Has Division 2 offers from likes of Southern Conn. State.
ZACH WOLINSKI
North Andover, Jr., Defensive Back
Began fall at Phillips Exeter, before returning to Scarlet Knights two weeks into public school year. Linebacker/safety hybrid was all over the field on defense. Physical run stuffer at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. Starting running back ran for 775 yards and 14 touchdowns. Ran for 150 yards and two TDs in near upset of Methuen. Eagle-Tribune All-Star basketball guard (17 ppg). Brother of former football/hoops star Jake Wolinski.
JAKE TRAVIS
Pelham, Sr., Defensive Back
Used quarterback mindset to excel as center fielder at safety for state champion defense that surrendered just 8.4 points per game. Three-year starting quarterback finished career with 30-0 record. This fall completed 32 of 49 passes for 690 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Also rushed for 419 yards and 11 TDs on 55 carries. “He was one of the best players in our division the last three years,” said coach Tom Babaian.
JADEN MWANGI
Timberlane, Sr., Defensive Back
Did it all for Timberlane squad that went from Division 2 state champs to Division 1 semifinalists. Helped Owls defense allow just 20.5 points per game. As receiver caught 12 passes for 300 yards and seven touchdowns. Caught five passes for 146 yards and 2 TDs in wild Division 1 quarterfinal win over Exeter. Also returned kicks and punted. “Mwangi is an explosive athlete who can stretch a defense,” said coach Kevin Fitzgerald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.